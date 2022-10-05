Holly Willoughby’s dress today is from one of her favourite high-street brands

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today’s look is no exception.

For the show, the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman, have opted for a floral midi dress from Nobody’s Child, an affordable independent brand.

The clothing label has strong eco credentials – its philosophy centres on sustainability, with collections made from recycled fabrics. It’s clearly one of Holly’s favourites, because she’s worn its designs countless times before.

The look for today’s show – which will see her and co-presenter Philip Schofield chat to The Speakmans, as well as Kate Garaway and Alison Hammond – is the ideal throw-on-and-go midi dress, and the colourway makes it an autumn wardrobe essential.

Owing to the popularity of Holly’s outfits, and the affordability of this one, we predict it’ll be an instant sell-out. Here’s what you need to know if you want to get your hands on it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s dress is from Nobody’s Child and costs a purse-friendly £49.

Nobody’s Child Ellis midi dress: £49, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Willoughby is all about dressing for the season, and this midi dress is ideal for autumn. With a loose-fitting silhouette, it’s decorated with a vintage-inspired floral pattern, and it’s fair to say we’re obsessed. The ruched mid-length sleeves and frill trim around the waist both add nice detail. The design makes it a great pick for winter weddings or days out – for £49, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

