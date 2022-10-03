Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Monday means one thing: Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are back on the This Morning sofa.

Today’s show is set to be a good’un, the presenters are joined by English sports presenter, pundit, and former professional footballer Alex Scott, to discuss her new book. But that’s not all, they will also be revealing one of the celebrity skaters on this year’s Dancing on Ice.

As well as covering all the hot topics in the world of pop culture, the show is a great place to find sartorial inspiration, with Willoughby posting her outfits on Instagram.

To start off the week, the presenter has opted for a traditional workwear look, pairing a polka-dot frill collar blouse with trusty navy trousers from Joseph.

We’re certain the shirt will soon be a hero piece in your wardrobe – here’s where you can buy the entire ensemble.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby opted for a shirt from LK Bennett and a pair of navy trousers from Joseph.

LK Bennett Sophia navy and cream spot print frill collar blouse: £179, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

Holly Willoughby seems to be a fan of polka-dot print, and today she’s introduced us to our new favourite blouse. Featuring a frill, exaggerated collar, a ribbon tie and pearl buttons, the Fourties-inspired shirt will go with everything from jeans to work trousers, making it a versatile hero piece in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Joseph piqué wool coleman trousers: £395, Joseph-fashion.com

(Joseph)

Holly is no stranger to wearing high-street brands but, occasionally, she loves to opt for something slightly more high-end. Case in point: these trousers, which she’s worn numerous times for the show. For a more affordable way to recreate the look, why not try this pair from M&S (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Want more style inspiration? Take a look at the best women’s loafers to complete your wardrobe