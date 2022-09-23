Investing in high-quality cashmere pieces can be astronomically expensive, with some brands’s jumpers and joggers easily costing in the region of £200. But that’s where Rise & Fall comes in.
The lifestyle brand is dedicated to making luxury fashion, and homeware, more accessible. It’s achieved this thanks to its direct-to-consumer model. It gives you direct access to manufacturers that produce the designer pieces you know and love, but without the luxury price markups.
To manage expectations, the prices don’t rival high street brands, such as H&M, but that’s not the aim here – the focus is on making sure you have access to luxury pieces but at lower prices. Another of Rise & Fall’s priorities is sustainability, focusing on practices that are better for the planet and its people, so it’s great if, like us, you’re making more considered fashion decisions.
Owing to the shift in season, our sights are set on Rise & Fall’s new cashmere collection. Think high quality jumpers, joggers, and scarves all made from Mongolian cashmere.
Ahead of cosy season, we got our hands on the brand’s cashmere jumper and a pair of joggers to see whether the pieces really stand up against the claims.
How we tested
When it came to assessing Rise & Fall’s cashmere collection, we paid close attention to the packaging, but also the quality of the jumper and joggers, how comfortable they were and whether they really are worth the money. Spoiler alert, this brand will soon become your go-to for high-quality basics.
Rise & Fall women’s finest cashmere crewneck jumper
- Best: Cashmere jumper
- Fit: True to size
- Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
- Colours: Black, grey, camel
When it comes to adding a jumper into our wardrobe, the main priority is always comfort – and few materials are more luxe than cashmere. Of course, a well-made and high-end cashmere jumper does tend to come with a hefty price tag attached.
If you’re on the hunt for the one, allow us to introduce you to Rise & Fall’s cashmere crewneck, which has quickly become our go-to piece in our capsule collection.
First things first, it arrived individually packaged in a reusable drawstring bag, which is not just a luxury touch, but also very useful as it protects the sweater from dreaded moth attacks.
The jumper is every bit as cosy and soft as you’d expect. The fit is true to size, but by sizing up, you’ll get a slightly more boxy silhouette, which looks more chic and polished when compared to a fitted jumper.
Read more: This silk pillowcase gives me the best nights sleep and my skin a natural glow
From an eco conscious perspective, making more considered fashion choices, where possible, is of course our jam. And luckily Rise & Fall allows us to do just that.
It’s certified by the Good Cashmere Standard, the Sustainable Fibre Alliance, and the Responsible Wool Standard. As such, it not only offers timeless and affordable pieces, but it also prioritises sustainability too, making it the brand to know if you’re looking to invest in well-made jumpers that will last.
What’s more, Rise & Fall has used the same manufacturers that Paul Smith and Rag & Bone use to produce this cashmere jumper, so, despite the accessible price, you can trust that it’s still very well made.
Essentially, as cashmere jumpers go, this ticks all of the boxes. It’s stylish, yet cosy, and will quickly become the most worn item in your wardrobe.
Rise & Fall women’s finest cashmere joggers
- Best: Cashmere joggers
- Fit: True to size
- Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
- Colours available: Black, grey, camel
Few items in your wardrobe will make you feel as great as a pair of cashmere joggers. And this pair is far more elevated than the standard loungewear designs you so often see on the high street, proving how Rise & Fall is all about offering designer-quality pieces at more affordable price points. With a drawstring, pockets, and tapered hem, they are perfect for wearing around the house, as well as for running errands.
Similarly to the jumper, it arrived neatly in its own drawstring anti-moth zip bag – which is very handy, and from the moment we unboxed them, it was love at first sight. With a decent thickness to them, they are super soft, and we’d go as far as to say that the comfort is unparalleled. So much so, we’ve not wanted to take them off since they arrived.
Read more: Coco & Eve fake tan is our new go-to glow – and this is why we love it
In terms of value, owing to the fact they are made by the same manufacturers as the likes of Paul Smith and Rag & Bone, you can trust that they are high-quality.
Similarly, Rise & Fall offers a price comparison between its pieces and designers, notably the same Pringles design would set you back a whopping £595, while this pair costs just £139.
If you’re looking for an investment purchase, make it these cashmere joggers.
The verdict: Rise & Fall new cashmere collection
Owing to Rise & Fall’s promises of delivering designer-quality pieces at accessible prices, we had high hopes for the brand’s new cashmere collection, and it did not disappoint.
The jumper is an all-year-round must-have. For a more relaxed, chic look, we’d recommend sizing up, and trust us, it will go with everything (yes, everything) in your wardrobe. As for the joggers, the design is impressive, they’re comfortable, thick, and soft, so they’re ideal for wearing every single day. And take it from us you’ll not want to take them off.