Buy now £52, Silvi.com

From the very beginning, Silvi’s pillowcase was a real treat. It arrived on my doorstep in a peach pink box with a tissue paper lining and information booklet. The branding is lovely in and of itself – simple and clean, with a striking logo. The box feels worth keeping as it’s so nice on its own, but I guess you’d only need it if you wanted to keep your pillowcase extra-safe.

Once it came out of the box, the pillowcase opened out eight-fold, measuring 51cm in width and 76cm in length. It seals with a neat little hidden zipper, meaning it really feels like a luxury product, unlike a standard pillowcase with a pocket or buttons.

The £52 price may sound like a lot when you first hear it, but immediately this feels like an investment, and something that will last. It’s also worth noting that other silk pillowcases we’ve tried have had similar price points. My pillowcase is in white, which complimented my bed sheets perfectly. You could opt for the charcoal colour if you had a darker colour theme in your bedroom.

At first, I was a little sceptical – it was so noticeably different to my cotton sheets, I wondered if I’d get used to it, or if I’d feel like I was half slipping around all night on its silky surface. But quickly, I got used to it, and it began to feel even more comfortable than my usual pillowcases – like a little spot of luxury in my otherwise very standard setting.

The first thing I noticed was my lack of bed-head the next morning. My hair often gets knotted at the back during the night from all the tossing and turning (which is my pet peeve, as I hate brushing it). But the smooth mulberry silk keeps your hair soft and shiny and it’s also meant to help with broken, flyaway hairs too.

The Silvi pillowcase also saves you from that classic puffy-eyes you sometimes wake up with in the morning. You know, the one where you look in the mirror, blurry eyed, and you can almost see your cotton pillowcase imprinted onto your face? The anti-bacterial properties of the silk eradicate this completely, leaving your skin soft and supple.

And after a few nights, I realised my absolute favourite thing about it. If, like me, you’re someone who flips their pillows to the cold side 10-plus times every night, then the Silvi pillowcase is your answer. Your pillow stay cold all night – not freezing, but just cold enough to keep you cool – so you can leave the tossing and turning in the past.

In accordance with its detailed care instructions, I washed the pillowcase after 10 days (though it said it will last up to 14), on a delicate cycle, and was pleased to see it didn’t lose its shine. And in comparison to a standard cotton pillow, it certainly felt like it needed less washing which I think is partly because of the Mulberry silk which means it absorbs much less oil, dirt and moisture than a typical one.

The verdict: Silvi anti-acne silk pillowcase

I am officially a Silvi convert. Not just because my hair feels less damaged (and looks less mad) since using it, but because it genuinely improves my sleep. The silk makes for a cool sensation which leads to a seamless nights sleep. It also stops skin irritation, puffiness and bacteria build up, and you’ll really feel like you’re laying your head somewhere clean and fresh. This is a worthy purchase if you’re looking to invest in your sleep, skin and haircare.