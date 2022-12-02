Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dropping just in time to brighten up our wardrobes for winter, Uniqlo’s second coveted collaboration with the Italian designer Marni is a cold-weather dream.

Following on from the sell-out summer collection, the new 27-strong capsule features everything from gloves, scarves and sweater dresses to zany thermal turtlenecks, cocooning puffer coats and padded gilets.

Inspiring a healthy dose of dopamine dressing as the temperature plummets, the Uniqlo x Marni collab is infused with the Italian house’s signature playful prints, unique silhouettes and bold colour combinations. From layering staples to statement trousers, there’s something for both the minimalists and maximalists.

Of course, Uniqlo is no stranger to a high-end collab – the Japanese label is famed for its sellout collections with everyone from Jil Sander to JW Anderson.

Helping to make designer clothes more accessible, the brand’s latest collaboration with Marni starts from just £14.50. With sizes flying off the hangers, we’d suggest filling up your baskets fast. Here are the pieces we’re lusting over (that are still in stock).

Uniqlo Marni heattech turtleneck sleeved thermal top: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Uniqlo is much-loved for its “heattech” thermal wear. So, you’ll be pleased to hear the warming technology made it into the Marni collaboration in both top and leggings form. This colour-block turtleneck is the ideal layering staple. Boasting a mustard yellow roll neck and cuffs, contrasting blue and grey sleeves and a teal hem, Marni has put a welcome edgy twist on thermal wear.

Buy now

Uniqlo Marni down oversized coat: £179.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

If you’re seeking a statement coat for winter, look no further than this down oversized jacket. From the voluminous silhouette to the contrasting blue finish, Uniqlo x Marni’s elevated take on the classic puffer jacket is a cold-weather essential. Featuring a durable water-repellent finish with a front placket, hood and down design, the jacket is both fashionable and functional.

Buy now

Uniqlo Marni merino blend knitted striped sleeveless dress: £49.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Imbued with Marni’s distinctive style, this sweater dress boasts a sleeveless design and midi length. Crafted from merino wool, the fun finish is made up of three different types of stripes with block colours giving the piece a structured feel. Whether layered over the matching cashmere turtleneck (£129.90, Uniqlo.com) from the collection or paired with chunky black boots, it’s our new winter go-to.

Buy now

Uniqlo Marni baggy jeans: £49.99, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Finished in a dopamine-heavy mustard yellow hue, these baggy jeans from the Uniqlo x Marni range have shot straight to the top of our wish lists. If your denim is feeling a little dull this winter, this pair is sure to inject some fun into your wardrobe. The voluminous and baggy silhouette is teamed with a mid-rise cut that’s designed to be worn loose around the hips, while five pockets are a practical touch.

Buy now

Uniqlo Marni cashmere striped scarf: £99.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Made from 100 per cent cashmere, this playful scarf is finished with three stripe patterns – coming in either blue and pink or orange-hued colour blocks. The sweeping long length is ideal for cocooning up in this winter while the pattern will add a splash of colour to your ensembles.

Buy now

Uniqlo Marni cashmere striped gloves: £39.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Ward off the chill this winter with these cashmere striped gloves from the collaboration. Matching the scarf above, choose between the orange or blue colourways, with the gloves touted as being soft, smooth and warming. Offering ample coverage, the gloves will keep you warm right from your wrists to the tips of your fingers.

Buy now

