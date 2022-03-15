Mochi balls took the UK by storm last year, with countless people heading to the big supermarkets in search of them as a lockdown treat. Yes, our perpetual boredom of being locked inside may have exacerbated the love for the ice cream balls, but even with our newfound freedom, we’re still quite obsessed.

Little Moons was the brand of mochi balls that took over most people’s TikTok feeds last year, racking up an impressive 3.7million likes on the platform. But, these likes turned into sales and at some points, these frozen desserts were like gold dust. We even had to do a round-up on where you could get your hands on them.

A popular Japanese dessert, Mochi balls are a sweet pounded rice dough wrapped around a ball of ice cream, making a bite-sized frozen treat. And there seems to be a never-ending list of flavours, including matcha green tea, strawberry, chocolate, mango, black sesame, vanilla and coffee.

Aldi sold an impressive 7.6 million mochi balls last year, with coconut (£3.49, Aldi.co.uk) being the most popular flavour of the Aldi Wao mochi ice cream. Other flavours include tropical (£3.49, Aldi.co.uk) and mango (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk), both suitable for vegans but currently out of stock online, so you’ll have to head into store for these.

Nearly one year on, Aldi has launched two new flavours which are 30 per cent cheaper than Little Moons for an equivalent pack of six, and we have everything you need to know about the release date, flavours of choice and how you can get your hands on them. See you in the frozen aisle!

Read more:

Wao mochi ice cream, £3.49 for a pack of six, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

To rekindle our love of the mochi balls this summer, Aldi's launched two flavours of the sweet treat in-store on 14 March. The flavours are caramel and cheesecake, but currently it's only the caramel flavour available online at the moment. And both have a surprise twist we haven’t yet seen before from this range.

Wao caramel mochi balls are the first addition to the range, combining a smooth caramel ice cream with a gooey sauce centre, because who doesn’t love a good dollop of caramel? And quite excitingly, these are already available to shop online as well as in-store.

The second new addition is the Wao cheesecake mochi balls, a sweet and creamy vanilla ice cream with a gooey strawberry sauce centre. And although we haven’t yet gotten to taste one of these, it looks like these will have a biscuity crumb coat too.

Aldi recommend that you take all mochi balls out of the freezer two to three minutes before eating them to make sure you get that chewy mochi texture they’re known for, so be sure to bear this in mind before tucking in.

Buy the new caramel flavour now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the below links:

We’ve also found the best tasty gluten-free snacks and Easter eggs for kids