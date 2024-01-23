Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Most nations like a good excuse for a booze-fuelled get-together and, for Scots, 25 January provides one such occasion, as they celebrate the birth of national poet, Robert Burns.

Marked across the world due to the global reach of the poet’s verse, Burns Night commemorates the life and work of the Scottish writer, and gives revellers a chance to drink, eat and raise a glass to some of the nation’s cherished drams.

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself amid a traditional Burns Night celebration, it’s possible you’ll encounter any number of Scottish cultural clichés. Think bagpipes, ceilidhs, tartan kilts, haggis, poetry recitals and, of course, booze – of which whisky is likely to be the toasting drink of choice.

However, being that Scotland is a multicultural country, it’s likely whisky won’t be the only booze on display. A range of locally produced drinks will almost certainly be available.

To help you celebrate Burns Night in style, we’ve suggested a wide range of drinks, each one produced with the kind of craftsmanship that we think would inspire the great man into poetic rapture.

The best Scottish drinks for Burns Night 2024 are: