Vegans, rejoice: one of the nation’s favourite cheese companies, Cathedral City, has finally launched plant-based cheddar – and we couldn’t be more pleased.

Hitting shop shelves in block, grated and sliced form, the new range is the brand’s first foray into vegan products. Cathedral City has concocted the formula using a combination of coconut oil and potato starch, with the flavour said to be based on the brand’s classic creamy cheddar cheese.

“Demand for free-from alternatives is soaring but for some shoppers, such as flexitarians, there hasn’t been an offering which is good enough to encourage them to purchase regularly,” said Cathedral City head of marketing Neil Stewart in The Grocer. He added that the range has “a delicious and unrivalled flavour and texture.”

With the plant-based cheese market worth £40.2 million and such products bought by nearly seven per cent of UK households, it’s no surprise Cathedral City has decided to meet the growing demand.

From topping off your pizzas with gratings to adding some cheesy goodness to your sandwiches with the pre-sliced packet, veganism has never sounded so good. Available now in Tesco stores across the UK, here’s your debrief on the plant-based Cathedral City cheddar cheese.

Cathedral City plant-based cheddar: £3.60, Tesco.com – in store now

(Cathedral City)

Riffing off the leading cheese brand’s classic cheddar cheese, Cathedral City’s plant-based block is said to have the same delicious mature-cheddar taste. Touted to be creamy, smooth and full of flavour, it includes a combination of coconut oil and potato starch. Just like Cathedral City’s bestselling cheddars, the plant-based cheese is also available in grated (£2.30) and sliced forms (£2.30).

The vegan range is yet to be made available online but you can shop the products at Tesco stores across the country – so be sure to add a block to this week’s shopping list.

Available in store now

