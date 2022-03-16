Easter will soon be upon us, and while we’ve rounded up the best Easter eggs and gifts for kids, let’s not forget about the adults too.

This year Good Friday takes place on Friday 15 April, followed by Easter Sunday on 17 April. No matter what your religious beliefs, it’s a great time to get together with friends and family, and you can’t go wrong with laying on a spread of sweet treats and savoury favourites.

Thanks to Morrisons’s Easter range, it doesn’t have to break the bank. Having launched in stores on 15 March, with a good number of the products also available online, the budget supermarket has unveiled a whole host of goodies to get the long weekend off to a great start.

Luxury Easter eggs, including an adorable lion named Leo, sit alongside hot cross buns (look out for the chocolate orange flavour) and a very intriguing hollow doughnut, as well as a whole host of big branded items including Cadburys, Lindt and Terrys Chocolate Orange. And in even better news, everything in the Morrisons range is under £6.

So, keep reading below to find out what we’re adding to our online shopping carts ahead of the rush, and what we’ll be heading into the store to buy.

Morrisons the best chocolate collection white chocolate egg White chocolate divides those with a sweet tooth as much as Marmite does for savoury lovers. But, if you're looking to gift an egg this Easter, this option from Morrisons "the best" range is rather beautiful. Made from Belgian chocolate and studded with freeze-dried raspberry pieces, it does stand out compared to regular supermarket Easter eggs. And, in a bid to reduce its environmental footprint, all Morrison's "the best" Easter eggs are now in 100 per cent plastic-free packaging. Buy now £ 5 , Morrisons.com

Morrisons market street bakery cheese and jalapeño hot cross bun The newest flavour of the Morrisons hot cross bun is giving a new meaning to the word hot. Currently available in-store only, the fiery pepper flavoured bun is taking the traditional sweet treat and turning it on its head. And at just 69p for a pack of four, it would be a shame not to try them. We've heard they even work great as a roll stuffed with ham or cheese for an Easter themed lunch. If you're after a more traditional hot cross bun without making your way into store, the extra fruity option (£1, Morrisons.com) is available online now and is currently on offer. Available in-store only £0.69, Morrisons

Morrisons crispy and white chocolate decorated hollow doughnut, £5, Morrisons.com A hollow doughnut? Why would anyone want that? Well, we thought the same at first. But, this Morrisons option is actually a chocolate egg that's been cleverly disguised to look like a doughnut. Available in a brown and white or a pink and white drizzle option (£5, Morrisons.com), it brings a new take on an Easter classic. Buy now £ 5 , Morrisons.com

Morrisons Leo the lion cub Leo the lion cub is quite the standout star of this year's Morrisons Easter line-up. Perfect for kids and animal lovers alike, Leo is made from a toffee-flavoured white and milk chocolate shell with dark chocolate decorations for the eyes and mouth. But, if you're after a vegan, gluten, milk and wheat-free alternative with the same cuteness factor, or don't quite fancy the trek into store, then the free-from chocolate Easter egg with mini bunnies and chicks (£3, Morrisons.com) is also available to buy online. Available in-store only £5, Morrisons

Morrisons egg on toast chocolate slab Morrisons is really leaning into the trend of disguising chocolate as other edibles with this "egg on toast" made from a milk chocolate slab with white chocolate decoration – something we think the kids will love instead of their usual brunch on Easter Sunday. But maybe best not to eat it all at once, you wouldn't want that Sunday lunch to be spoiled. Buy now £ 4 , Morrisons.com

Morrisons the best apple and cinnamon hot cross bun These apple and cinnamon hot cross buns sound quite delicious. Packed with dried fruits, you can't go wrong with toasting them and adding a slab of butter. But, again you have to go into a store for these ones, and if that sounds like too much of a faff, last years' favourites – the lemon drizzle flavour (£1, Morrisons.com) – are available to buy online now. Available in-store only £1, Morrisons