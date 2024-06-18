Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For many of us, sweet treats are something we simply can’t do without and, when those sugar cravings come calling, they surely must be answered. But, for those determined not to derail their fitness goals, is there a way to combine indulgence with nutrition?

It seems as though Myprotein has answered our pudding prayers with its protein mug cake mix. Mug cakes have been a go-to 60-second sugar hit for many years now, allowing us all the deliciousness of a cake with minimal baking required. They are quick, easy, delicious and now packed with protein.

Myprotein’s version of the sweet treat comes packed with 25g of protein per serving, meaning it’s the perfect way to both build and maintain important muscle, while also indulging in a chocolatey dessert. What more could you want?

Tempted? Us too. Here’s everything you need to know about the delicious and nutritious treat.

Myprotein protein mug cake mix: £22.99, Myprotein.com

( My Protein )

The mix comes in two mouth-watering flavours, natural chocolate and salted caramel. Plus, it’s vegetarian and packed with ingredients to help boost your next workout. As for what it’s made from, the mug cake mix combines whey protein, micellar casein, and egg white protein for a delicious way to gain your daily protein requirement. It’s also a great source of fibre thanks to added inulin.

The recipe is whipped up in just a minute. Simply combine 70ml of water or milk with 50g of powder, mix to form a paste and pop in the microwave for 40-50 seconds until the cake has risen. Although we’re sure it will be tempting to dive right in, we do suggest you let it cool for 30 seconds before tucking in and enjoying.

So, when you’re next looking for something sweet after dinner or wanting a new and exciting way to get your protein in, a mug full of cake might be exactly what you need. Delicious, nutritious and made in less than a minute, protein snacks really don’t get better than this.

