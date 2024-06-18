Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Calling all chocoholics: If you’re in the camp that firmly believes hot chocolate is to be consumed all-year-round, and not just in winter (us too) – you may want to give MyProtein’s protein hot chocolate a try.

It goes without saying that Myprotein is well known in the protein drinks arena, with many cool protein shakes and drinks in the brand’s line-up to try. But, if you’re after something a little more warming (yes, even in the summer) that’s made with your fitness goals and targets in mind, this could just hit the spot.

Together with fitness-focused food and drinks such as protein-packed pancakes for breakfast and protein-filled snacks, the chocolate powder is touted to help gym goers build and maintain their muscle mass, and could be perfect for satisfing a sweet tooth while boosting your gains.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drink before adding it to your basket.

Myprotein protein hot chocolate: £36.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s protein hot chocolate is made with, you guessed it, cocoa powder, but to make it a protein-packed alternative to other supermarket hot chocolate, it also contains a blend of milk protein concentrate (which Myprotein labels as PeptoPro) along with micellar casein. This means that the drink ends up with a generous 14g of protein per serving.

What’s more, if you’re trying to keep an eye on how much sugar you’re consuming, this protein hot chocolate is made with 70 per cent less of the sweet stuff, and less carbohydrates than typical hot chocolate powders you might find in the supermarket. Whether you’re going to plump for marshmallows and whipped cream or go without, this sounds like a delicious protein boost that we can certainly get on board with.

Buy now

For more protein-packed snacks, read our review of the best protein powders