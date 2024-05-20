Revive Collagen’s enhanced plus comes expert recommended – here’s why

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Collagen is a protein that plumps and supports our skin, giving it a youthful appearance. But as we age, our body’s natural production of collagen slows down. This decline can start as early as our 20s and accumulate every year. At first, you might not notice it, but the more you lose, the more likely you are to spot wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity.

Here’s where collagen powder comes in. These supplements contain hydrolysed collagen peptides, easily absorbed by the body. Once ingested, these peptides stimulate your own collagen production. The increased collagen plumps your skin from within, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and promoting a firmer, more youthful look.

What you may not know is that collagen comes in several types, but “90 per cent of the collagen found in the body is type one”, says nutritional therapist Maz Packham. Owing to the sheer number of types, the world of collagen supplements can be difficult to navigate, which is why we’ve written an expert-led guide to the best ones to take.

In the round-up, Revive Collagen enhanced plus comes recommended by facialist Fiona Brackenbury. Not only does the drink contain hydrolysed marine collagen, but it’s also packed with a number of vitamins, including B16, B12, C and D. Keep reading for why you may want to add it to your routine.

Revive Collagen enhanced plus premium liquid marine collagen drink, 28-day: £76.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Facialist Fiona Brackenbury shares: “Having spent years with scientists in labs, formulating products, I understand how difficult it is to get collagen to influence the condition of our skin, let alone if you ingest collagen.”

However, she thinks Revive Collagen is on to a winner with this liquid supplement, designed to be mixed with water. She adds: “Revive Collagen enhanced plus is rich in nutrients and marine collagen type one, which is important for the firmness of the skin structure.”

As collagen type one declines with age and can stretch up to 25 per cent of its original size, it leads to sagging if not topped up. Each Revive Collagen plus marine collagen drink contains 10,000mgs of collagen, which is one of the most potent concentrates you can buy. And that’s not all, as it contains vitamins B6 and B12 to help improve the appearance of dull, dry skin and vitamins C and D that have antioxidant properties to visibly brighten skin. Plus, keratin has been included to help strengthen nails and hair.

At £76.99 for 28 sachets, it’s comparably priced to a more premium anti-ageing cream. Except ingesting collagen helps your body to repair itself from the inside out, with several studies suggesting that it boosts the body’s collagen levels better than topical creams.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on collagen supplements and other beauty favourites, try the link below:

Want to go to war on wrinkles? Read our best anti-ageing serums round-up