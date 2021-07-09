World Rum Day aims to honour all things to do with the classically Caribbean spirit and sees distilleries, bars, brands and enthusiasts coming together to celebrate. The event was first founded in 2019 by Paul Jackson, spirits writer and editor of World Rum Guide, and falls on Saturday 10 July this year. You can find out more about how to get involved here.

Rum is an endlessly versatile spirit. It was first mentioned in records from Barbados in around 1650 and is made from fermenting and then distilling sugarcane molasses or sugar cane juice, resulting in a tasty spirit that forms the basis of many popular cocktails.

Different variations of the tipple, including golden and dark rums, are typically consumed straight or on the rocks, while lighter and flavoured rums lend themselves to pina coladas, rum punches, daiquiris and more.

Whatever your preference, there’s a wide range on the market to satisfy your cravings – including some brand new spirits at Aldi to mark the occasion.

The budget supermarket is stocking a raspberry mojito rum, a pineapple-infused bottle and a cherry-flavoured spirit – and all of them are just £14.99 a bottle.

From a £45 garden parasol to a £40 inflatable kayak, Aldi’s the place for quality items that don’t break the bank, and its new rums are no exception.

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the bottles that are available both online and in-store right now. So stock up your drinks cabinet and raise a glass to World Rum Day 2021.

Aldi cassario raspberry mojito with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Fans of mojitos will love this Aldi take on the classic cocktail. Boasting a raspberry flavour with hints of citrus and a mint finish, the tipple is the latest addition to Aldi’s summer spirit range. The rum has been combined with the same fruity ingredients of a raspberry mojito to create the ultimate summer fusion. Simply serve over ice with cloudy lemonade and a wedge of lime for an easy and satisfying drink.

Aldi cassario cherry with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Another new addition to Aldi’s rum range, this cherry-infused option makes for the perfect refreshing summer sipper. Merging rum with the sour taste of cherry and stone fruits, it’s best served chilled with coke.

Aldi cassario tropical pineapple with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

One for the pina colada enthusiasts, Aldi’s newly launched and limited-release pineapple rum has us dreaming of the beach. Boasting flavours of pineapple, tropical fruit, apple and a hint of spice, serve with ginger beer over ice and a wedge of lime or simply with lime juice.

Aldi old hopking sea dog black spice rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you prefer a classic drink, why not mark World Rum Day with Aldi’s sea dog black spice version. The tipple has won numerous spirit awards, scooping medals ahead of bottles double the price. With notes of sweet vanilla, warming spices, coffee and a citrus lime kick, enjoy it on the rocks or with your favourite mixer.

