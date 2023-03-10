Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irish folk band The Dubliners famously sang about having whiskey in their jar, and you’ll fast be wanting to join them (on the whiskey, anyway) with this excellent selection. In fact, Ireland can even claim to have named the drink itself; the Irish “uisce beatha” means “water of life” and it’s easy to see why.

Yet, Irish whiskey – spelt with that all-important “e” – sadly suffered something of a decline in the 19th century, with distilleries dwindling as fast as you can say “Sláinte”. Happily, it’s now undergoing a major revival and if you want to be a part of that, we’ve got just the bottles for you to try.

From just two distilleries in 1966, the Irish Whiskey Association said 25 were open as of December 2019, with a further 24 in planning, and more opening all the time. That’s a heck of a lot of taoscáns (the Irish word often used like the Scottish term “dram”).

And while Irish whiskey is known as one of the oldest categories of drinks, and sometimes thought to begin and end with Jameson’s, it is heartening indeed to contemplate the sheer variety, creativity, and modern innovation coming out of the Emerald Isle today.

How we tested

Of course, the taste was paramount, and we made sure we gave the liquid time to reveal its true aromas and flavours beyond the initial, inevitable hit of alcohol. We diluted with a few drops of water to allow this. We gave bonus points for particularly distinctive, descriptive or intriguing packaging, especially as Irish whiskey presents more of an interesting variety than some (*cough* Japan *cough*).

We also considered whether the whiskey would be drunk neat (or with some water), or whether it would be extra well-suited to a mixer. Lastly, we gave extra marks for varieties with especially absorbing stories or heritage that we felt added to the rich history of Irish distilling, or which deserved a mention for their notable creativity. Affordability and good value for money were also factors. Here are our favourites...

The best Irish whiskeys for 2023 are: