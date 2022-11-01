Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whatever your poison – be that a martini, negroni, Manhattan, or Americano – no home bar should be without a quality vermouth.

In fact, it’s the resurgence of cocktail culture in recent years that has helped breathe new life into the traditional vermouth market. And, as a result, we are seeing an emergence of new styles, new ingredients and new regions challenging the status quo.

Vermouth is a fortified, aromatised wine flavoured with herbs, botanicals, and spices, and is usually consumed as an aperitif, due to its traditionally bittersweet character. The combination of botanicals that go into the bottle are what set the vermouth apart, and tend to be a closely guarded secret.

Styles range from extra dry (less than 30g sugar per litre), dry (less than 50g), semi-dry (between 50g-90g), semi-sweet (90g-130g), blanco or bianco, sweet, amber, rosé or rosata. With such a variation in base wine, and the botanicals used, no two are alike – as you’ll see from our round-up.

Many vermouth devotees swear by a simple spritz. Pour over plenty of ice, top with soda, then garnish with an orange wedge or Nocerella olive. With that said, a bottle of vermouth will also open the door to a plethora of classic cocktails. Think: negronis, boulevardiers, and vesper martinis.

How we tested

We put old and new vermouths to the test, to find the very best bottles to buy right now. To ensure a level playing field, we sipped over ice to assess the balance of botanicals and smoothness of flavour. We then mixed each into a negroni (all in the name of impartiality), to find those that offered both versatility, but enough complexity to stand up to straight-up sipping.

The best vermouths for 2022: