The Singleton single malt whisky has 40% off ahead of Burns Night
The discount drops the price of the 12-year-old scotch to just £27
Burns Night is fast approaching, so naturally we’re on the prowl for discounts on scotch whisky. And none other than Amazon has delivered the goods. The Singleton 12-year-old scotch has been reduced by 40 per cent, which brings the price of the popular Speyside whisky down to £27.
Speyside is renowned for having some of the most mineral-rich water in the world, attracting many of Scotland’s most globally celebrated distilleries. The Singleton 12 is a real crowd-pleaser from the Highlands region, offering a smooth and mellow taste designed to be accessible for those who haven’t dabbled much in malts before.
The whisky can be enjoyed neat in front of a roaring fire (the perfect antidote to January’s cold, wintery weather), but The Singleton 12 is also recommended for mixing whisky highballs – just add soda and ice. Regardless of how you choose to enjoy yours, make sure to benefit from this saving while you can.
The Singleton 12-year-old single malt whisky: Was £46, now £27.44, Amazon.co.uk
An unapologetically drinkable scotch, The Singleton 12 bills itself as a smooth, fruity and buttery single malt that’s an ideal entry point for those who might not consider themselves huge whisky fans.
Unusually for a single malt – which some purists insist must be enjoyed neat, ideally by a roaring log fire next to a wolfhound – The Singleton is freely recommended for mixing with soda, unlocking the potential for whisky highballs.
Raise a toast this Burns Night.
