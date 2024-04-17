This merlot red wine from Perfect Cellar is a dinner party essential – and it’s reduced
There’s an exclusive discount on this fruity red wine for The Independent readers
Juicy, smooth and easy to drink, there’s a reason why merlot is a wine rack staple. Born in the Bordeaux region in France, the grape variety is much-loved as a versatile companion for a range of dishes and occasions.
Perfect fuel for dinner parties and barbecues this season, the Chateau Barrabaque cuvee hugo canon-fronsac is a fruit-forward merlot that’s grown using ecologically responsible methods. With barrel-ageing in French oak, it promises to be structured and a delight to drink. The red wine has even scored a Vivino rating of 4.5 (no small feat).
What’s more, you’ve now got a chance to save on the tempting tipple. Whether the merlot is served with a cheese board or enjoyed with a good book on the sofa, Perfect Cellar is offering an exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.
Chateau Barrabaque cuvee hugo canon-fronsac 2019: Was £17.45, now £15.70, Perfectcellar.com
- Vintage: 2019
- Grape: Merlot
- Region: Bordeaux
- ABV: 14.5%
This merlot wine is the best representation of Bordeaux. Plus, when it comes to its vines, Chateau Barrabaque has practised ecological, responsible farming for more than 20 years, so, you can sip more sustainably (the house eliminates all chemical herbicides and insecticides while using products that respect existing fauna).
The juicy medium-bodied red reveals notes of spices and pepper with a fresh, floral base. Perfect for fans of fruity wine, you’ll discover flavours of blackberries and plum, balanced with toasted hazelnut.
An essential for your next dinner party, the merlot pairs perfectly with seafood dishes (think prawns, tuna and scallops), as well as cured meats such as pancetta and prosciutto, roast dinners, and mushroom or herb-based dishes.
In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.
