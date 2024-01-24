Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re anything like us, your January has involved plenty of sofa time and watching (and talking about)The Traitors – so if you’re looking for something to make it a little more exciting, you’ll be pleased to know that Perfect Cellar is running a limited-time offer on a gorgeous bottle of vino.

A good white isn’t just synonymous with summer. Whether you opt for a pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc, a good white is just as worthy as a red to fuel your winter dinner parties. If you’re looking for a recommendation, this Mar De Frades albariño rias baixas sounds like a fruity delight.

Stocked at Perfect Cellar – awarded Best Small Wine Retailer by Decanter and one of our favourite wine subscription services – the white is described as lively and refreshing.

To help cure any January blues, Perfect Cellar is offering you a 25 per cent discount for a limited time only. Tempted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Mar De Frades albariño rias baixas 2021: Was £22.75, now £17.21, Perfectcellar.com

This white hails from the Galicia region of Spain, boasting lovely pear and apricot notes with hints of lychee and pineapple.

Though just as fabulous served as an aperitif, it pairs nicely with cold starters like a salad with fruits in, or gouda if you fancy a cheese board. As for what mains to serve it with, owing to having a hint of saltiness, it will work well with fish and seafood as well as certain pasta and vegetarian dishes.

Should you be looking for the perfect wine to serve at your next dinner party, make it this one. It’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser, and Perfect Cellar is offering you an exclusive discount of 25 per cent from Thursday 25 to Monday 29 January.

