Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Apple iPhone 16e review: Could the most affordable model beat the most expensive?

The iPhone 16e has landed, here’s our tech critics honest first impression.

David Phelan
Thursday 27 February 2025 09:16 GMT
Here’s what I found after I gave it a go myself
Here’s what I found after I gave it a go myself (David Phelan/ The Independent )

Apple’s newest phone is officially here. It’s the most affordable phone in the tech giant’s range but, make no mistake about this, it’s in no way a successor to the previous lowest-price model, the iPhone SE. It’s tempting to compare the new phone to the SE, but it’s not that.

The SE range specifically takes the design of a previous phone and follows it slavishly, with no change to the display, camera, and so on. All the SE series would routinely update was the processor.

The new phone has a unique design and an all-new camera and matches the display and other components of the latest phone, the iPhone 16. It has left out some components and as a consequence, it comes at a lower price - £599 against the £799 price of the iPhone 16.

That’s a lot more than the iPhone SE, which clocked in at £429. But the iPhone SE had a fingerprint sensor, not the face ID found here. It had regular glass, not a ceramic shield, an LCD display, not the OLED screen on the 16e.

There are other significant upgrades compared to the SE, here’s what I found after I gave it a go myself.

Related stories

How I tested

How easy is it to set up? How easy was it to transfer apps from your old phone? What does it feel like in the hand, how good is the display, how fast does it perform and, of course, how long does the battery last between charges? I asked all these questions as I tested the iPhone 16e over a week or so.

I also checked whether the features that the iPhone 16e lacks compromised the phone too much and whether as a result of all this, it still offers good value.

Why you can trust us

David Phelan is The Independent’s technology critic, who covers everything from interviewing major players in the industry to writing IndyBest reviews and other articles. Having worked for the title since 1997, David has an abundance of experience when it comes to bringing you insightful, honest reviews of all the latest gadgets and devices.

Apple iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 e review hero indybest
  • Display: 6.1in OLED, 60Hz, 2532 x 1,170 pixels, 460ppi
  • CPU: Apple A18
  • RAM: Not stated
  • Storage: 128 GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Battery: Not stated
  • Size: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm
  • Main camera: 48MP
  • Selfie camera: 12MP
  • Why we love it
    • 2-in-1 camera
    • Exceptional battery life
    • Fast performance
  • Take note
    • No MagSafe
    • Only one camera

Design and display

iphone-16-se-indybest-review
You could mistake the iPhone 16e its pricier sibling on first-look (David Phelan)

Looking at the iPhone 16e from the front, you could mistake it for its pricier sibling, the iPhone 16. It even comes in the same colours, black and white – although the 16 has extra colours, too.

There’s the same all-display front as all other current iPhones, apart from the shape of the cut-out at the top of the screen. This area holds the front-facing camera and TrueDepth sensor which together make face ID happen – the iPhone SE was the last iPhone with the touch ID fingerprint sensor.

On the iPhone 16 SE, the cut-out is a solid block which runs across the very top, whereas the other iPhone models have a smaller cut-out, creating what Apple calls the “dynamic island”, which cleverly appears to change in shape as different notifications arise.

Cut-out apart, the display is identical to the iPhone 16: it measures 6.1in, is an OLED screen with 460px per inch resolution and supports Dolby Vision and other HDR formats.

Like the iPhone 16, this display has a 60Hz refresh rate, not the dynamic refresh rate of the iPhone 16 Pro, for instance, which can adjust so scrolling through lists, for instance, is smooth. That said, if you’re not comparing this phone side-by-side with a Pro model, this looks great: pin-sharp and bright.

iphone-16-se-review-indybest
The aluminium edge is colour-matched to the back of the phone (David Phelan)

The current iPhones use a material called ceramic shield on the front, which is tougher than smartphone glass, Apple says. It’s designed to be tougher and survive better if it’s dropped. The edge of the iPhone 16e is aluminium, colour-matched to the back of the phone.

The left edge has the action button – first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and now a feature on the iPhone 16 series. On all the other iPhones, this can be programmed to do different things, such as launch a voice note or turn the ringer on and off. But on the iPhone 16 SE, it does something extra: you can evoke visual intelligence, which is part of the Apple Intelligence suite of features and gets the rear camera to act differently, offering you information about what you’re looking at. Camera control, the clever button found on other iPhone 16 models is missing here, so the action button is employed.

iphone-16-se-indybest-review (1)
The action button can evoke visual intelligence (David Phelan)

The back of the iPhone shows the most striking difference in design from other iPhones. Unlike the rest of the iPhone 16 series, there’s only one camera on the back. It has a unique 48-megapixel sensor and it works in cool ways (more on that later). The back is also capable of wireless charging, something Apple introduced on all its phones from 2017 onwards, apart from the iPhone SE.

But one of the omissions on the 16e is MagSafe, the blissfully simple way to ensure your iPhone is placed just right for charging wirelessly. I miss it, not least because of the missing StandBy feature, the system where if your iPhone is in landscape orientation and charging, it can show photos, the calendar or the clock – it makes a great nightstand alarm clock. That said, the alarm clock feature only shows for a few seconds, not all night long as it would on iPhones with always-on display features (ie the Pro models). And, the lack of MagSafe does, however, mean it’s easier to hold the phone in the right way if you’re charging by cable. And t

Camera

iphone-16-se-review-indybest
Despite only having one camera, it takes very good photos (David Phelan)

Apple has put a brand-new camera sensor on the back of the iPhone 16e, with the same 48MP resolution as the iPhone 16. The tech giant describes it as a two-in-one camera because it gives a 2x optical zoom equivalent even though there’s only one lens. It does this by cropping into the central part of the image, giving a 12MP photo with no digital zoom.

As mentioned above, the iPhone 16e doesn’t have the camera control (which happens to be my favourite way of launching the camera) found on the other models in the iPhone 16 family. But, there are other ways to get to it, such as swiping the lock screen or setting the action button to open the camera with a long press.

In terms of photography, while there’s only one camera, it’s very good. Some of the advanced features and photographic styles found on pricier iPhones aren’t here, but the camera delivers strong results across stills and video. Speaking of video, the impressive audio mix feature found in the iPhone 16 is here, too, so you can adjust how a video sounds to remove unwanted intrusive noises – not something you might have expected to find in a mid-range phone.

The lack of an ultra-wide camera, found on other iPhone 16 models, means there’s no macro mode here, however.

Intelligence

This is the most affordable iPhone that can handle Apple intelligence, the suite of advanced features which arrived in the last few months and is still growing. It has features such as writing tools, and the capability to create original emoji (called “Genmoji”) from text input, for instance, and more features are coming. Apple Intelligence demands power, which is why the A18 processor found in the iPhone 16 is on board here and may be why the lowest storage level is 128GB (yet another difference from the iPhone SE which had 64GB).

Performance

Although there is one fewer graphics core on the A18 processor included here compared to the iPhone 16, I think you’ll find it hard to spot the difference. In use, this is a fast and capable phone that performs at speed, whatever you’re doing.

While this sounds a bit geeky, excellent performance could be attributed to the fact developed its own modem, which it has debuted with this handset. The Apple C1 is the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone, Apple says.

Battery life

The C1 modem also contributes to the battery life, which is exceptionally good. Apple says the iPhone 16e has the longest battery life of any iPhone with this size display, ever. The battery is also bigger than in the iPhone 16.

You will realise that this means the iPhone 16e has longer battery life than the pricier iPhone 16 – by up to four hours, depending on how you measure it. In a nutshell, the battery life is tremendous here.

Pre-orders are live now. The Apple iPhone 16e costs from £599, and the phone will be generally available from 28 February.

  1.  £599 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Apple iPhone 16e

This, the most affordable iPhone is a lot more expensive than the iPhone SE was. But you get an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution, the excellent face ID, ceramic Shield to protect the front of the phone, the latest processor, the all-new C1 modem, a bigger battery than in the iPhone 16, full access to Apple intelligence and more. As I said, this is a whole new shooting match, not an upgraded iPhone SE.

So, should you choose this phone or the iPhone 16? Well, if you want a second ultra-wide camera, convenient camera control, more colour choices, the cute dynamic island feature and useful MagSafe connectivity, then the iPhone 16 is the one for you.

But the new phone brings so much of the iPhone 16’s functionality, nearly all of its design chops and battery life that even beats the more expensive model, that for many people, the iPhone 16e will be an outstanding choice.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in