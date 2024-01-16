The Apple Watch series 9 price has plummeted to an all-time low

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been looking for a new smartwatch to help jump-start your ‘new year, new me’ January health kick, the all-new Apple Watch series 9 has just had its first-ever price cut at Amazon.

The retailer has discounted the smartwatch by £50, taking the Apple Watch down to just £349 for the first time – that’s the exact same price as the older and less powerful Apple Watch series 8 model (£349, Amazon.co.uk).

The upgraded model brings on board a new gesture called double tap, which – as its name suggests – lets you tap two fingers in the air together to launch apps and control your Apple Watch without even touching the screen.

It also features a new second-generation ultra-wideband chip, so you can find your iPhone more easily when you misplace it, as well as on-device Siri. It’s the most refined Apple Watch the company’s made, and it’s never been cheaper.

Apple Watch series 9: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch in Apple’s repertoire. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes the Apple Watch stand out.

As well as being fast, smooth and responsive to use, it also makes possible a new feature called double tap. “When you raise your arm to wake the watch to full brightness, you can tap your index finger and thumb together twice, instead of touching the screen,” The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”

Precision finding also comes to the Apple Watch, meaning you can get precise turn-by-turn directions to your iPhone if you ever lose it, plus some Siri actions are being handled entirely on the device now, making sure you can use the voice assistant without wifi. “If you have a series 8 Watch, this is a decent improvement. If you have series 7, SE or earlier, this is a no-brainer upgrade,” Phelan added.

The £50 saving at Amazon applies to all five colourways, including starlight, midnight, silver, product red and the new hot pink.

Buy now

