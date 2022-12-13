Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the bestselling products during the Black Friday bonanza last month was Fitbit’s range of fitness trackers and smartwatches, with all of the company’s latest Fitbit devices seeing healthy discounts.

But if you missed out on the savings, fret not, because Amazon’s giving you a second chance. The online retailer has discounted the price of its most premium smartwatch in its last-minute Christmas sale, bringing it back down to its Black Friday price for a limited time.

The Fitbit Sense 2 only launched a couple of months ago, so any money off a new smartwatch is music to our ears. This isn’t just any discount though, because it saves you a hefty 33 per cent on the company’s most expensive model.

It’s not the only tech-focused product Amazon has discounted ahead of Christmas though. The retailer has also brought the Garmin venu 2 plus down to its lowest ever price (was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk), and has slashed the price of the Amazon Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk) too.

If you’re hoping to reach some fitness goals in the new year, the Fitbit Sense 2 will track all your activity, but it will also monitor your stress levels, walking you through mindfulness exercises. Here’s how to get the deal.

Fitbit Sense 2: Was £269.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit )

The Fitbit Sense 2 was launched in late September, and is the company’s most premium smartwatch. It features an all-day stress sensor, sleep analysis, a SpO2 sensor, a health metric dashboard, menstrual health tracking and lots more.

There’s a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a built-in GPS to help you on your runs, a “daily readiness score” – which is essentially a rating based on your Fitbit data to assess whether you’re ready to work out or should prioritise recovery – and more than 40 exercise modes to pick from, including CrossFit, gymnastics and more. It also features a speaker and a microphone, so you can take and receive calls from your wrist using Bluetooth.

But one of its standout features is the battery life, with our reviewer calling it “absolutely bonkers”. You get up to six days of battery life on a single charge, and our reviewer sometimes even got more than that, depending on their level of activity. “It fast-charges too, so you can pop it on the magnetic charger and get it juiced up in an hour or so. Being able to wear a device and not think about charging it puts the Sense 2 leaps and bounds ahead of some Wear OS devices, which can only clock in one day’s worth of battery before needing a recharge,” they added.

Plus, that all-day stress-tracking sensor is pretty revolutionary. What continues to set the Fitbit Sense series apart from the competition is its focus on mindfulness. “Just like the first Sense, the Sense 2 can monitor your stress levels, but now it does it 24/7,” our writer said. “The Fitbit Sense 2 was incredibly precise at detecting when we were stressed. Looking at historical trends in the Fitbit app, the days when the Fitbit detected more body responses were the days when we knew we were feeling particularly anxious.”

Buy now

