If you’re anything like us, you’ve left all your Christmas shopping to the very last minute and now you’re panicking, desperately hunting for a half-decent present that won’t cost a fortune.

Thankfully, Amazon’s got all of us eleventh-hour shoppers covered. It’s not only launched a sleigh-load of last-minute Christmas deals, ending on 22 December, but it’s also reduced one of the best smartwatches to its lowest ever price.

The Garmin venu 2 plus smartwatch launched earlier this year and usually retails for £399.99, but its price has been slashed to just £279 ahead of Christmas. That’s almost £121 off the usual price.

If you don’t think a fitness tracker is quite right for the tech junkie in your life, our round-up of the best tech gifts for 2022 includes headphones, ereaders, key finders, Bluetooth speakers and everything in between. There’ something for everyone and every budget.

But if you want to get your hands on the unmissable deal on Garmin’s premium smartwatch, all the details lie ahead.

Garmin venu 2 plus: Was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

The Garmin venu 2 plus is the more premium version of the original Garmin venu 2 fitness tracker, which appeared on our round-up of the best smartwatches. Unlike the venu 2, the plus has an in-built microphone, so you can take calls from your wrist and summon your phone’s voice assistant to reply to texts, answer questions and generally do your bidding.

It features a bright, crisp AMOLED display and includes nifty health monitoring features such as a health snapshot, body battery energy levels, a sleep score, your fitness age and stress tracking. There are also more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS supported exercises, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming and, yes, even golf.

“The venu 2 is a great choice if you enjoy more than one sport or want a good-looking smartwatch to wear 24/7,” our writer said in their review of the 2021 model. “The range of health data is useful, helping to build a picture of your fitness and wellbeing across days, weeks, months or years.”

Our writer was also impressed with the fact that the data for each activity was personalised so they saw what was most important. “The GPS is extremely accurate, and the battery life is also pretty good considering the amount the watch does,” they added.

The best bit? Just because it has plus in the title doesn’t mean it’s bigger either. The device actually fits the AMOLED display found in the venu 2 into a smaller frame, making it a more elegant, compact device to wear.

Prior to this deal, the cheapest price for the smartwatch came in at just under £300, but this is the lowest it’s ever been.

