Turns out, it pays to do your Christmas shopping late after all. Amazon has kicked off its last-minute Christmas deals, and everything from tech to beauty products are currently on sale.

Some of the best last-chance discounts are on Amazon devices, including wildly popular Alexa smart speakers, and were very pleased to spot an impressive deal on Amazon’s Echo show 8 smart display.

The deal comes just in time for Christmas, and features a 42 per cent price cut, saving shoppers a hefty £50 and taking the price of the smart display down to just £69.99.

The second-generation Echo show 8 only launched last year, and it’s the current-generation model, so you won’t find any better. Plus, there are two colour options to shop, depending on your preference, and it’s packed with lots of smart features.

We’ve featured this exact model in our tried and tested review, so you can trust that it’s worth your pennies, but there are more last-minute tech gifts to peruse if you want to have a browse around before committing.

Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Echo show 8 smart display is the middle child of Amazon’s range of Alexa speakers with screens, and it gives the larger Echo show 10 a serious run for its money. Featuring a bright 8in HD touch screen display with stereo speakers, a better 13MP camera, a faster processor, as well as new smart features, it’ll make an ideal Christmas gift for keeping in touch with the whole family.

You can watch your favourite shows using the Netflix and Prime Video apps, or use the screen as a handy virtual picture frame by displaying your own pictures from Amazon photos. Plus, the interactive display can control compatible devices, so you can control any smart home devices right from the screen.

In our review of the device we said, “For just £119.99, you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck. There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10.

“The second-generation Echo show 8 is now the go-to device for those looking for an Amazon smart display. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better”. Now that it’s 42 per cent off, it’s value proposition is even higher.

