If you’ve managed to stick to your fitness routine into February we salute you! So, to keep that motivation going strong, we’ve found a good deal on one of the best running watches we’ve tested: the Fitbit versa 4 is on sale near to its lowest ever price at £164.93.

Blending the functionality of a smartwatch with the long battery life of a fitness tracker, the versa 4 is a pared back and cheaper version of the full-featured Fitbit Sense 2 (was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk). That does mean, however, that it doesn’t get specialist features like ECG and stress monitoring sadly.

That said, it keeps the most essential fitness tracking sensors such as the step counter, heart rate monitor and GPS tracking. It also has the ability to anylyse sleep, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and an altimeter for tracking how many staircases you’ve hauled yourself up and down.

The Fitbit versa 4 has had a £30 discount applied since January to coincide with our New Year fitness kick, but Amazon has trimmed another few pounds off the sale price if you opt for the waterfall blue colourway.

Right now that’s the cheapest place you’ll find it, but we’re also tracking stock at the following UK retailers. Buy from Currys and you’ll get an additional sports band at no extra cost.

Amazon : In stock, £169.99

: In stock, £169.99 Currys : With free sports band, £169.99

: With free sports band, £169.99 Fitbit : In stock, £169.99

: In stock, £169.99 Argos :In stock, £169.99

:In stock, £169.99 John Lewis : In stock, £169.99

: In stock, £169.99 Boots :In stock, £169.99

:In stock, £169.99 Very: In stock, £169.99

Fitbit Versa 4 (in blue): Was £199, now £164.93, Amazon.co.uk

Appearing in our round-up of the best running watches of 2023, the Fitbit Versa 4 is ideal for anyone looking for 24/7 health monitoring on top of specific workout tracking.

The biggest advantage of the Fitbit Versa 4 over an Apple Watch is the Fitbit’s enormous battery life. With typical use you’ll get about six days out of a single charge, meaning you can track your health metrics round the clock without running out of juice.

Fitbit is owned by Google, but the devices are still compatible with iPhones and Android devices. You also get Google Wallet and Google Maps direction on your wrist, plus calls and texts, though you’ll need to have your phone nearby for the full smartwatch functionality.

The Fitbit app is one of the best fitness platforms around, and uses an “active minutes” scoring system to gauge your fitness levels over time. Active minutes take into account the intensity of a workout as well as its duration to give you a more accurate overview of your daily exertion. Fitbit Premium also unlocks extra insights, such as a readiness score that advises you on when to rest and when it’s time to work out.

