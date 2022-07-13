The price of the Google Pixel buds A-series have just plummeted to their lowest price ever of £69, which is even cheaper than their Black Friday price, which was £79.

The discount is all thanks to Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year, which sees big-ticket items across tech, gaming and TVs all reduced for just 48 hours. The sale ends at midnight tonight, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to bag a bargain.

And if you’re hunting down an Android-friendly pair of earbuds, this deal is not to be missed. The Pixel buds A-series are a budget pair of wireless earbuds that feature live real-time translation, elegant touch controls and solid sound quality.

These were dubbed AirPods for the Android crowd by our tech writer, Alex Lee, who was impressed with how well Google “managed to pack most of the same things we loved about the Pixel buds 2 into the cheaper model”.

If you’re looking to snap up this deal on the A-series buds, we’ve got all the details you need now that they are at their lowest ever price.

Google Pixel buds A-series: Was £99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Driver: 12mm dynamic speaker driver

12mm dynamic speaker driver Waterproofing: IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant)

IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant) Dimensions: 20.7mm x 29.3mm x 17.5mm

20.7mm x 29.3mm x 17.5mm Charging case dimensions: 63mm x 47mm x 25mm

63mm x 47mm x 25mm Weight: 5.06g (each earbud), 52.9g (charging case with earbuds)

5.06g (each earbud), 52.9g (charging case with earbuds) Battery life: Up to 5 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case

These small popcorn-shaped earphones look exactly like their more premium predecessors but trade away a few key features for a lower price tag. “To nobody’s surprise, they don’t have active noise cancellation, but are still neatly integrated with the Android ecosystem,” our writer said in their review.

“The A-series integrate seamlessly with Android devices, feature Google’s fast pair tech, plus it’s got that fancy real-time translation feature, and the Google Assistant is always at hand if you need something when the buds are in your ears.”

While there’s no active noise cancellation on the A-series, there isn’t any ANC on the Pixel buds 2 either. That said, you’ll find a feature called adaptive sound on the A-series, which needs to be activated in the Pixel buds app. “Instead of blocking out sound, it uses the microphones to listen to external sound and increase or decrease the volume based on that feedback,” our writer adds. “A loud train passing by? Volume up.”

Ultimately, our writer said that “they felt comfy, they were discreet”, and we liked that they were “designed with pressure-relieving vents for those who get earbud claustrophobia when their lugholes are clogged”.

