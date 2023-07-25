Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day dropped some seriously epic deals for 2023, particularly when it came to tech, with brands such as Google, Bose, Sony and Samsung all offering major savings.

In perhaps the most exciting offer of the annual deals bonanza, Apple’s AirPods pro 2 were slashed to just £209, taking the wildly popular earbuds down to their lowest-ever price. But, if you missed out, fear not, because you’ve still got the chance to snap up a discounted pair.

Our team of eagle-eyed shopping experts has spotted that the second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released late last year, are on sale again at Amazon, this time with an impressive 12 per cent off, saving you £30.

Aside from Prime Day, the only other time we saw the earbuds come close to being this affordable was during Black Friday in November 2022, when they fell to £230.

The second-gen buds see better audio quality, the noise-cancelling performance has been improved, the battery life is longer, and, yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. Here’s how you can cop the deal on the AirPods pro 2nd gen.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £249, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Active noise-cancellation: Yes

Yes Spatial audio: Yes

Yes Sensors: Dual beam-forming microphones, inward-facing microphone, skin-detect sensor, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech detecting

Dual beam-forming microphones, inward-facing microphone, skin-detect sensor, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech detecting Processor: Apple H2, Apple U1 chip in charging case

Apple H2, Apple U1 chip in charging case Battery: Up to six hours of listening and up to four and a half hours of talk time

Up to six hours of listening and up to four and a half hours of talk time Battery including charging case: Up to 30 hours listening time and up to 24 hours talk time

Up to 30 hours listening time and up to 24 hours talk time Weight: Earbuds 5.4g, charging case 45.6g

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, one of the biggest changes in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

