Pixel fans had been staring enviously at Apple’s wildly popular original AirPods earbuds for ages, waiting for the day Google itself released a pair of wireless earbuds that were just as affordable and just as good.

While Google released the Pixel buds 2, which cost £199 when they were first released (and are now discontinued), they weren’t as cheap as Apple’s non-pro AirPods (£99, Amazon.co.uk), meaning Android fans never had a cheap Google alternative.

That is, until last year, when the company released the Pixel buds A-series, a budget pair of wireless earbuds that have all the smarts of a typical Google product, such as live real-time translation, elegant touch controls and solid sound quality.

Now, the price of the Google Pixel buds A-series have plummeted to its Black Friday low of £79, which was the last time we saw them at this price, so it’s a deal not to be missed if you’re hunting down an Android-friendly pair of earbuds, and we rarely ever see these on sale.

Last month, Google announced a new pro pair of wireless earbuds called the Pixel buds pro. Expected to compete with the AirPods pro, the buds will contain active noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

The Pixel buds pro will be available to pre-order on 21 July, and they will cost £179 (Google.com), but if you’re looking to pick up this deal on the A-series buds, we’ve got all the details you need to pick them up at a delectable discount.

Google Pixel buds A-series: Was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Driver: 12mm dynamic speaker driver

12mm dynamic speaker driver Waterproofing: IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant)

IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant) Dimensions: 20.7mm x 29.3mm x 17.5mm

20.7mm x 29.3mm x 17.5mm Charging case dimensions: 63mm x 47mm x 25mm

63mm x 47mm x 25mm Weight: 5.06g (each earbud), 52.9g (charging case with earbuds)

5.06g (each earbud), 52.9g (charging case with earbuds) Battery life: Up to 5 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case

These small popcorn-shaped earphones look exactly like their more premium predecessors, but trade away a few key features for a lower price tag. “To nobody’s surprise, they don’t have active noise cancellation, but are still neatly integrated with the Android ecosystem,” our writer said in their review.

“The A-series integrate seamlessly with Android devices, feature Google’s fast pair tech, plus it’s got that fancy real-time translation feature, and the Google Assistant is always at hand if you need something when the buds are in your ears.”

While there’s no active noise cancellation on the A-series, there isn’t any ANC on the Pixel buds 2 either. That said, you’ll find a feature called adaptive sound on the A-series, which needs to be activated in the Pixel buds app. “Instead of blocking out sound, it uses the microphones to listen to external sound and increase or decrease the volume based on that feedback,” our writer adds. “A loud train passing by? Volume up.”

Ultimately, our writer said that “they felt comfy, they were discreet”, and we liked that they were “designed with pressure-relieving vents for those who get earbud claustrophobia when their lugholes are clogged”. They are available in dark olive and clearly white.

