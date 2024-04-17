Amazon has dropped the price of the Kindle paperwhite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon is discounting the excellent Kindle paperwhite by £30 in a limited-time deal. The best e-reader we’ve tested, the paperwhite has a more naturalistic appearance than the basic Kindle (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a more enticing price point than the top-of-the-line Kindle oasis (was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Also on sale is the Kindle scribe (was £329.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk), a 10.2in e-reader and digital notebook that lets you write on the e-ink display using an accompanying stylus. You can also save £15 on the Kindle kids (was £104.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk), which comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon’s giant library of children’s books.

A great purchase for bookworms looking to pack light this summer, the Kindle paperwhite also comes complete with three months of Kindle unlimited, granting access to millions of books, audiobooks and magazines.

Before you rush off and add one to your basket, here’s everything you need to know about the Kindle paperwhite.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Kindle paperwhite boasts a glare-free 6.8in display, which is bigger, and also 10 per cent brighter than its predecessor. In our review of the device, our tester noted that despite the bigger display, “the matte e-ink display retains its crisp and paper-like 300ppi density, which looks and behaves like actual dead trees even in direct sunlight.”

The battery will last up to 10 weeks on a full charge and there’s the option to make the lighting warmer or cooler too, which our tester said “makes reading in bed more comfortable on the eyes.” Plus, impressively, it’s waterproof, which means that if for whatever reason the Kindle ends up submerged in up to two meters of fresh water, it will cope just fine for up to an hour, and for up to three minutes in shallow (0.25m) seawater.

