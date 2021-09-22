Buy now £489,

CPU: 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1

10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics

Intel UHD graphics RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 14in

14in Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 Pros: Good battery life, lightweight, attractive design

Good battery life, lightweight, attractive design Cons: Webcam isn’t great quality, feels like a budget machine

Webcam isn’t great quality, feels like a budget machine Rating: 7/10

Design

The matte, dark blue exterior and chassis make this laptop look a lot more expensive than it is. Although it feels solid when in use, the chassis does feel plasticky and is a constant reminder that this is a budget laptop.

One interesting detail about the casing is that the surfaces have been treated with a special anti-bacterial paint protecting against bacterial growth. With the events of the last 18 months, we’ve become more aware of workplace hygiene, and these painted surfaces have been proven to inhibit the growth of microorganisms by 99.9 per cent.

The Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 prides itself on how lightweight and portable it is. Weighing in at just under 1.55kg, this laptop certainly didn’t weigh us down when we took it out to the nearest coffee shop to work. This is a huge plus point for those who work from different locations regularly or students who have to carry a laptop back and forth to college. It has a narrow bezel design and is just 18.9mm thick, so it left plenty of room in our laptop bag for notebooks and other work essentials.

The keyboard is comfortable to type on even after long periods. The trackpad is large and highly responsive, but clicking the buttons does feel a bit heavy and clunky. Despite its size, the trackpad doesn’t get in the way when typing, making working on this machine an enjoyable experience.

When it comes to ports, this machine offers everything you need. It has a built-in USB-C, which can be used to charge, connect, display and transfer data. It also comes with two USB-A ports, an SD card reader slot, an ethernet port and a standard headphone jack. A full-size HDMI port is also included and ideal for using an external monitor or displaying business presentations.

Display and audio

The Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 has a 14in full LCD HD screen. The anti-glare coating on the screen means that this laptop offers comfortable viewing from different angles while still providing privacy from anyone sitting close to you, ideal if you’re planning to work at your local coffee shop or the train.

While the screen does reach an impressive 250 NITs, we did find that when turned up to its maximum brightness, the colours looked very drab and washed out. The full-HD screen really shows up when watching video content which offers a clear and crisp picture. The built-in stereo speakers are nothing to get excited about, they provide an adequate sound for video calls, but if you want a better experience when listening to music or streaming video, you may want to reach for your headphones.

Performance

The Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 certainly delivers here. The combination of Intel Core i3-1005G1 and 8GB of RAM keeps this laptop quick and can easily handle everyday tasks such as web browsing and office tasks. It also continued to work well when multitasking. We pushed it to its limits with multiple applications open and didn’t notice any slowing or lag when switching between them.

The Intel UHD graphics card is suitable for basic gaming, but this is a business machine and not designed for full-on gaming. It struggled a little when trying games that used heavy graphics, but since this is not likely to be the reason why you buy this laptop, we don’t think it’ll make much of a difference to the core Dynabook customer.

The SSD drive makes a huge difference to the responsiveness of this machine. It’s not the biggest at just 256GB, but it’s undoubtedly adequate for essential office software and regular file management. The solid-state drive also goes some way with helping to keep this machine quiet even when under pressure; we didn’t once hear the fan kick in despite heavy use.

Battery life

The battery life on the Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 is impressive. The official stats claim that it lasts up to 10 hours, and we got pretty close with it lasting around eight and a half hours after some intense usage. So you’ll be able to complete a full day of work on one charge, and when you consider that this is in the budget range of laptops, you couldn’t ask for a better battery.

Webcam and microphone

This laptop comes with a Windows “hello-ready” HD webcam. But despite being HD, the webcam falls short – it didn’t work very well in low-light, and even in ideal lighting conditions it still came across as slightly grainy. The built-in microphone was satisfactory, and when used in a Teams meeting, the sound was clear. The microphone is also Cortana enabled, which is really useful for setting reminders and managing our calendar just by using our voice.

Software and features

This machine runs the latest version of Microsoft Windows 10 home. But businesses need not worry about security as this model has the firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. This means that any information is encrypted on the device to remove the risk of it being tampered with. There are also additional user and admin passwords, so unauthorised access will be made even harder.

Another good feature that will please users who travel with their laptops is a Kensington lock slot that will prevent the machine from being stolen.

This machine uses wifi 802.11 AC and Bluetooth connectivity, which works well, and even when using an external mouse and keyboard, it didn’t experience any lag or dropouts.

The verdict: Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103

This is a laptop that is more about business and productivity than any exciting bells and whistles, but that’s exactly what the brand intended to create.

It’s a machine that will get the job done. The Intel Core i3-1005G1 is supported by 8GB of RAM, which offers a perfect performance that effortlessly handles various tasks from spreadsheets to streaming Netflix.

The Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 is also a very reasonably priced laptop for the level of performance it offers. Priced at just £489, it is the ideal choice for any budget-conscious consumer who wants to enjoy the reliability and longevity that Toshiba was best known for and that Dynabook is carrying forward.

And we can’t sign off without mentioning the portability aspect of this laptop. It’s compact, lightweight and will not weigh you down, so whether you’re travelling for work or heading to college, it’s a great option.