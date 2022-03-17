Smart lighting is one of the easiest ways to give your home a living-in-the-future vibe, especially when paired with a voice control system like Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant.

Once connected, the lights can be controlled via a smartphone app, a schedule or by speaking to your voice assistant of choice.

You can even introduce an element of automation to your home, with the lights automatically switching on to your preferred setting when you get back indoors, then turning off when you leave again, as dictated by the location of your smartphone.

Some smart lighting systems also have a mode that simulates an occupied home, dissuading potential burglars from giving your empty house any unwanted attention.

Lastly, these types of bulbs can help save you money. Forgot to turn the lights off on your way out? You can check on your phone from anywhere in the world, and because smart lighting systems use LED bulbs they consume less energy than the old incandescent bulbs you might have used before.

Until only a few years ago, Philips hue was just about the only smart lighting system to choose from. But now there are dozens of companies all offering very similar products, yet often at far lower prices. So, does spending more – in some cases two or three times the price – on smart light bulbs really make a difference? Or are cheaper options just as good?

Here we’ve pitted smart light bulbs from Philips hue and Govee against one another to help make up your mind.