It’s starting to feel like there’s a new Philips hue smart lighting deal every week, with prices for the clever bulbs, switches and accessories slashed on a regular basis.

The latest discount to catch our eye is a massive 44 per cent saving on a hue starter pack that includes a pair of colour-changing bulbs, a smart button and the hue bridge for connecting the system to your router.

The kit, which includes everything you need to start your first hue system and bring colour-changing lighting to two rooms, is usually priced at £134.99. But the Amazon discount sees the price cut by £59.29, or 44 per cent, to £75.70.

These are the latest E27 edison screw bulbs from Philips hue, and they are the full colour bulbs. This means they can have their temperature and brightness adjusted, but also change to any colour you like, with literally millions to pick from. They are also the brightest bulbs in the hue range, at 1,100 lumens.

Continue reading the article below to find out more about this hue deal from Amazon.

Read more:

Philips hue colour E27 bulb starter kit: Was £134.99, now £75.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Signify)

Bulb type: E27

E27 Fixing type: Edison screw

Edison screw Max brightness: 1,100 lumen

1,100 lumen Connectivity: Bluetooth and Hue bridge

Bluetooth and Hue bridge Colour: Yes, plus temperature and brightness adjustable

Yes, plus temperature and brightness adjustable Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri via Apple HomeKit

We think this is a great deal for anyone just starting to build a smart home system of their own. By including both the hue bridge and smart button, this bundle is best for those who don’t yet own any other hue products, or only have some bulbs on their own with no bridge connecting them to their router.

With the bridge installed, more hue features are unlocked, more bulbs can be interacted with at once, and they can be controlled while away from home, not just within Bluetooth range.

The bulbs are E27 style with a screw fitting, and can be made to shine any colour you like. The system can be controlled from the hue app or by speaking to Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, either via a smart speaker or by using your preferred voice assistant on a smartphone.

Read more: How to save money on your energy bills with smart home devices

It is also possible to set schedules for the lighting, and to incorporate them with other smart home devices via the IFTTT (If This Then That) automation platform. That way, you can have the lights blink when your video doorbell is rung, or when your Uber driver is about to arrive.

Lastly, the hue smart button is a wireless controller that can be configured to adjust the lighting with a press. Different preset lighting configurations can be set up based on whether you short or long-press the button, and even depending on the time of day you press it. That way, a press in the morning can turn your lights a cool, bright white to boost concentration, then a press in the evening can change them to a soft, orange glow.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific kit, a number of Philips bulbs featured in our round-up of the best smart lights, including some that are even cheaper than this set.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on wireless earbuds and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to find out how Philips hue bulbs compare to low-cost rivals? Check out our comparison between the market leader and Govee to see which bulbs are best.