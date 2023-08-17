Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the best smartphones around has just had a massive price cut at Amazon. The Google Pixel 7 has plummeted to just £454, a discount of almost £150 and the lowest price we’ve seen on the handset.

Boasting a more refined design, improved features, better camera performance and, best of all, the next-gen Tensor G2 chip on the inside, the Google Pixel 7 is one of the fastest and smartest Android phones available.

The price cut comes two months before Google is expected to unveil its next flagship Google Pixel 8 handset at its hardware event. Predicted to release in October, the rumours suggest that it will cost more than the Pixel 7 did at launch, making this deal an even more appetising proposition.

Prior to today, the lowest price on the Google Pixel 7 was when it dropped to £464 in April. Here’s what we thought of the smartphone when we reviewed it and how you can get the handset at its cheapest price.

Google Pixel 7: Was £599, now £454, Amazon.co.uk

Launched in October, the Google Pixel 7 is one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market. It’s one of the snappiest phones we’ve tested thanks to the new chipset. “Things such as summoning the Google Assistant with a voice command, dictating messages, translating languages in real time, controlling smart home tech, and transcribing audio recordings all feel noticeably speedier on the Pixel 7,” our writer said in their review.

Our writer also gave the Google Pixel 7 a glowing 5/5. “A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, it unlocks faster, it takes better pictures, it has a battery life that stretches to two days, and, in our opinion, it’s the best bargains in terms of smartphones today,” they praised.

Right now, you can save 24 per cent on the handset when you buy it from Amazon. It comes in the obsidian black colourway and has 128GB of internal storage.

