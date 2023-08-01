Google Pixel 8 rumours: Details about the unannounced Android phone

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The unannounced Google Pixel 8 is expected to be revealed later in 2023. Last year’s Pixel phones came along in October, and were officially unveiled just one week before going on sale – it’s likely the Pixel 8 will follow the same schedule.

We were seriously impressed by the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when they launched last year, though. So impressed, in fact, our tech writer has adopted the Pixel 7 Pro as their main phone. In our Google Pixel 7 review, our writer called it “the best bargain in smartphones today”.

Since launching, both models have been regularly discounted, too, and sit shoulder to shoulder with the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our list of the best Android phones of 2023. Google has also recently unveiled the Google Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first-ever folding phone.

Naturally, this means we’re even more excited for the launch of the Pixel 8. While there’s no official word on the new phone, some rumours are already flying about what Google’s next Android flagship could hold. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

Read more: Google Pixel Fold review

The Pixel 6 Pro (Google)

Latest Google Pixel 8 rumours

It’s predicted the Pixel 8 will be powered by Google’s newest (and as yet unannounced) Tensor G3 chipset. A report from Android Authority speculates the G3 chip will offer significant performance gains over the existing G2, with leaked specifications suggesting it will feature nine CPU cores running at higher frequencies than the Pixel 7’s chip could handle.

Other improvements to the G3 chip are reported to include beefed-up graphics performance with on-board ray-tracing capabilities.

On 18 May, 91Mobiles published a (now deleted) YouTube video purporting to show the Google Pixel 8 Pro. In the video, we saw what appeared to be a Pixel phone being used to take someone’s temperature. In the clip, we see an infrared sensor on the rear being brought close to the user’s forehead to measure their temperature like a thermometer.

According to 91Mobiles, you’ll also be able to use the in-built sensor to measure the temperature of inanimate objects. It’s a unique feature that we’ve only really seen on one phone in the past – the Honor Play 4 Pro, launched in 2020. While the video has been removed from YouTube, one of 91Mobiles’ readers shared the clip on Twitter.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro release date: When will the new smartphones launch?

Google hasn’t so much as hinted at the Pixel 8 yet, but, if the search giant is to follow tradition, the new phones will be announced and launched in October this year.

The tech firm’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, took place on 10 May. The event is usually dedicated to the software side of the business and focused on AI-assisted search results but, in recent years, Google has used the stage to hint at upcoming hardware launches too.

The Pixel 8 isn’t the only new Google hardware arriving this year. Google is also predicted to be working on the Pixel Watch 2, and this month launched the Pixel Tablet, a hybrid between a smart home speaker display and an iPad-style entertainment device.

The Pixel 6a (Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

Google also launched the Pixel 7a, a more budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. It costs £449 and is available to buy now.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price: How much could the new handsets cost?

Early Pixel phones were competitively priced, as Google traditionally tended to shy away from bleeding-edge specifications in favour of cloud-based processing and Google Assistant smarts. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched at £529 and £849, much less than the nearest rivals at the time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

We predict the Pixel 8 phones to be aggressively priced too, but with spiralling production costs and global inflation to consider, we would expect the cheapest Pixel 8 to start at around £699. That’s a figure roughly echoed by other tech experts, but until Google makes any formal announcements, it’s simply our best guess.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design, specs, camera and features

You can find supposedly leaked renders of the Google Pixel 8 online, but these pictures are rarely very accurate this far ahead of an official announcement and are usually based on conjecture rather than actual leaked information.

One rumour that’s gained traction is that the Pixel 8 will continue to use a flat display, rather than the gently curved edges found on the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. The reportedly leaked images suggest the Pixel 8 will have more rounded corners too, and that the recognisable “camera bar” will return.

That said, rumours all suggest that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be an incremental rather than revolutionary upgrade to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Expect to see a return of the camera bar across the back of the device, with most of the improvements arriving in the form of software rather than hardware.

Camera upgrades are always a hallmark of new Pixel phones, and we’re expecting to hear a whole lot about how artificial intelligence will be used to improve photography on the Pixel 8.

Google tends to lead the pack when it comes to software-based image processing, versus simply cramming more megapixels into a sensor, and with the advent of headline-grabbing AI tools it’s inevitable that the tech giant will want to bring its software smarts to bear on the camera performance of its newest device.

The verdict: Google Pixel 8 rumours

Nothing is known about the Pixel 8 yet, but Google is expected to fully reveal and start selling its newest flagship phones in October this year.

Until then, we still rate the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro among the best Android phones you can get, not least because they’re nearly always generously discounted online.

