The Google Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Looking for a deal on one of the best phones of 2023? Well, you’re in luck – the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £636, a giant £213 saving on its usual price.

The newer Pixel 8 phones launched in October, but this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen last year’s Pixel 7 Pro on sale for SIM-free, and it’s still an excellent phone we’d recommend.

The black version of the Pixel 7 Pro gets a 25 per cent discount, but you can save even more on the hazel colourway (£622, Amazon.co.uk), which is discounted by an extra tenner.

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (£835, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more: Google Pixel Watch review

There’s an even bigger saving on the smaller and cheaper Google Pixel 7 (was £599, now £380.64, Amazon.co.uk), which retains almost all of the features of the premium Pixel 7 Pro but lacks the larger phone’s telephoto lens and smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £636, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With more than £200 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on other tech offers, try the links below:

More tech recommendations: