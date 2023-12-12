Jump to content

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than it’s ever been

The deal sees one of the best phones of 2023 reduced to £636, a 25 per cent discount

Steve Hogarty
Tuesday 12 December 2023 17:07
With more than £200 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today

Looking for a deal on one of the best phones of 2023? Well, you’re in luck – the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £636, a giant £213 saving on its usual price.

The newer Pixel 8 phones launched in October, but this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen last year’s Pixel 7 Pro on sale for SIM-free, and it’s still an excellent phone we’d recommend.

The black version of the Pixel 7 Pro gets a 25 per cent discount, but you can save even more on the hazel colourway (£622, Amazon.co.uk), which is discounted by an extra tenner.

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (£835, Amazon.co.uk).

There’s an even bigger saving on the smaller and cheaper Google Pixel 7 (was £599, now £380.64, Amazon.co.uk), which retains almost all of the features of the premium Pixel 7 Pro but lacks the larger phone’s telephoto lens and smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £636, Amazon.co.uk

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With more than £200 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

