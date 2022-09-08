Jump to content
Huawei announces the nova 10 and nova 10 pro – here’s everything we know so far

Both use a new dual-lens selfie camera and 4K video recording to capture ever last pore

Steve Hogarty
Thursday 08 September 2022 17:13
<p>The nova 10 pro features an eye-catch rear plate with a gold-ringed camera array </p>

The nova 10 pro features an eye-catch rear plate with a gold-ringed camera array

(Huawei)

All eyes are on Apple as it announces no fewer than four new iPhone 14 devices at its September event, but Chinese phonemaker Huawei is still charging ahead with two of its own new launches: the nova 10 and nova 10 pro.

Available to buy in the UK in “the coming months”, both phones are photography-focused and try to head off Apple’s camera innovations with a handful of industry-firsts, most interesting of which is a pair of selfie cameras with 2x optical zoom, a 100-degree wide-angle mode and 4K video quality.

Huawei has slowly shifted focus away from the mobile side of its operation outside of China, after a 2019 US trade ban dealt a major blow to the world’s third largest smartphone company by preventing Google software and services being used on its mobile devices.

To stay relevent in Europe and the US, Huawei has pivoted toward producing a greater range of health and fitness wearables, earphones, and some of the best Windows laptops you can buy.

Alongside announcing the new nova 10 and nova 10 pro, Huawei also launched its latest lightweight laptop, the matebook X pro (£1,799.99, Huawei.com). The flagship device runs on the latest 12th generation Intel Core processor, and until 30 September Huawei is bundling the matebook X pro with a free Huawei mateview monitor.

Huawei nova 10 pro: £639.99, Huawei.com – available soon

(Huawei)
  • Size: 164mm x 74mm x 7mm
  • Weight: 191g
  • Screen: 6.78in OLED, 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 8MP portrait, 60MP ultrawide
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • RAM: 8GB
  • 5G: No

A new mid-range phone from Huawei, the nova 10 pro is pitched as the world’s best phone for taking selfies. It has two front cameras, combining a 60MP main sensor and an 8MP zoom sensor, which promise a huge step up in selfie quality versus traditional single lens cameras.

As a Huawei phone it’s the same old unfortunate story: the software will be the device’s weak point. The phone runs on EMUI 12, a custom version of Android that doesn’t come with Google services like the Play Store, meaning you lose out on lots of common apps and functionality, particularly when it comes to banking, finance and other high-security apps.

Huawei is working hard to get as many apps as it can into its own version of the app store, but there are still some major holes and most of the alternatives aren’t as well supported. Things are at least improving however, and the hardware, as ever, is difficult to fault. The nova 10 pro launches in the UK soon.

Available soon

If you’re looking for something a little more straightforward, we’ve rounded up the best places to pre-order the new iPhone 14

