All eyes are on Apple as it announces no fewer than four new iPhone 14 devices at its September event, but Chinese phonemaker Huawei is still charging ahead with two of its own new launches: the nova 10 and nova 10 pro.

Available to buy in the UK in “the coming months”, both phones are photography-focused and try to head off Apple’s camera innovations with a handful of industry-firsts, most interesting of which is a pair of selfie cameras with 2x optical zoom, a 100-degree wide-angle mode and 4K video quality.

Huawei has slowly shifted focus away from the mobile side of its operation outside of China, after a 2019 US trade ban dealt a major blow to the world’s third largest smartphone company by preventing Google software and services being used on its mobile devices.

To stay relevent in Europe and the US, Huawei has pivoted toward producing a greater range of health and fitness wearables, earphones, and some of the best Windows laptops you can buy.

Alongside announcing the new nova 10 and nova 10 pro, Huawei also launched its latest lightweight laptop, the matebook X pro (£1,799.99, Huawei.com). The flagship device runs on the latest 12th generation Intel Core processor, and until 30 September Huawei is bundling the matebook X pro with a free Huawei mateview monitor.

Huawei nova 10 pro: £639.99, Huawei.com – available soon

(Huawei)

Size: 164mm x 74mm x 7mm

164mm x 74mm x 7mm Weight: 191g

191g Screen: 6.78in OLED, 120Hz

6.78in OLED, 120Hz Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth

50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth Camera (selfie): 8MP portrait, 60MP ultrawide

8MP portrait, 60MP ultrawide Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB 5G: No

A new mid-range phone from Huawei, the nova 10 pro is pitched as the world’s best phone for taking selfies. It has two front cameras, combining a 60MP main sensor and an 8MP zoom sensor, which promise a huge step up in selfie quality versus traditional single lens cameras.

As a Huawei phone it’s the same old unfortunate story: the software will be the device’s weak point. The phone runs on EMUI 12, a custom version of Android that doesn’t come with Google services like the Play Store, meaning you lose out on lots of common apps and functionality, particularly when it comes to banking, finance and other high-security apps.

Huawei is working hard to get as many apps as it can into its own version of the app store, but there are still some major holes and most of the alternatives aren’t as well supported. Things are at least improving however, and the hardware, as ever, is difficult to fault. The nova 10 pro launches in the UK soon.

