How to save money on your gadgets, according to a tech expert

Gadgets may be getting better, smarter and faster every year, but they’re certainly not getting any cheaper. Whether it’s the eye-watering cost of Apple’s new Vision Pro headset; the latest smartphones from Samsung and Google; or flagship wireless headphones and earbuds from Sony and Bose, you’ll need to splurge a little if you want to keep up with the latest tech.

Thankfully, there are ways to make that pricey bitter pill easier to swallow. Aside from buying an older model of the latest gadget or opting for a refurbished smartphone instead of a shiny new one, one of the best ways of keeping costs down is by taking advantage of a little thing called a voucher code.

Retailers frequently offer up limited-time discount codes that you can enter at the checkout to bring the price of your basket down, and they’re particularly handy when it comes to expensive tech products.

The Independent has a range of exclusive discount codes that can be applied to some of the leading tech brands’ latest gadgets, including Samsung, Google, Acer and Bose.

Very discount codes

( Apple )

Online retailer Very is one of the best places to secure top tech, and with a Very discount code, the prices can come down quite considerably. The retailer is currently offering up to 40 per cent off smartwatches, up to 30 per cent off phones, up to 40 per cent off TVs and soundbars and up to 30 per cent off electricals.

Apple fans will also be pleased to know that Very also has discounts on the tech giant’s line of products, including the iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro.

Samsung discount codes

( Very )

The Independent currently has 29 exclusive discount codes that can be used on Samsung’s website on everything from its smartphones and TVs to its home appliances and laptops and computers.

You can get 10 per cent off all 2023 QLED and OLED TVs 43in and bigger with our Samsung discount code, as well as a discount code offering a further five per cent off anything over £500 ordered through the app and up to £250 off the price of the company’s Galaxy Book3 laptops. The team has also spotted deals on the Galaxy A35 smartphone and Buds2 Pro, a £150 discount on the Galaxy S24 line of smartphones and a £75 saving on the Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

I’d recommend keeping an eye on The Independent’s Samsung discount codes page for more offers – there are some exclusive limited-time voucher codes that only last a day.

Google discount codes

( Google )

Right now, you can save £150 on the all-new Google Pixel 8a when you trade in your smartphone. You’ll also receive an extra £55 off when you grab a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. “The Pixel 8a is essentially the Pixel 8 with some of the premium hardware features dialled back,” our writer said in their review. “Marginal compromises worth making to get a Tensor G3 powered Pixel phone down to under £500, and the Pixel 8a benefits massively from getting access to the more expensive Pixel’s growing suite of AI-powered features.”

Bose discount codes

( Bose )

Bose makes some of my favourite wireless headphones and earbuds, but its range sit at the premium end of the market. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra won a spot in my guide to the best wireless headphones thanks to its stellar active noise-cancellation, and right now, you can secure a £70 discount (was £449.95, now £379.99, Bose.co.uk). There are also savings to be found on the brand’s soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds.

Acer discount codes

( Acer )

This one’s for the gamers out there. Acer is currently offering up to 30 per cent off a huge number of its gaming gear, including monitors, laptops, graphics cards, routers and accessories. The Acer Nitro XV2 gaming laptop (was £949.99, now £799.99, Acer.co.uk) is currently reduced by £150.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for a new smartphone? We’ve rounded up the best phones from Apple, Samsung and more