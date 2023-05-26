Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Launching in 2019, Apple’s streaming service took a lot of people by surprise, even the brands loyal fans. When it was first announced at one of the company’s infamous keynotes, it made sure to front-load the original content being offered with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters such as Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa and even Oprah.

But in a short space of time, Apple TV+ has made a name for itself as a platform for critically acclaimed on-demand television. Apple TV+ already has a number of Emmy awards for shows such as Severance and Ted Lasso and even an Oscar-winning Best Picture film in Coda. A feat that not even Netflix has managed to achieve.

Its string of recent successes has proven the company has expanded beyond its phone, tablet and computer capabilities as it positions to compete directly with other media powerhouses. The streaming service has now had four years to build up a solid library of original shows aimed at a broad demographic with dramas, comedies, documentaries and even kids shows.

Not only that, but despite Apple hiking up its prices late last year, it’s still competitively priced against its competitors at just £6.99 per month, a cheaper value proposition than other streaming services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Even better, if you have recently bought an Apple device, you may be entitled to an extended free trial to check out some of the content before committing to a subscription.

If you’re considering signing up to Apple TV+ and still aren’t sure if it’s right for you, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Apple’s rapidly growing streaming service.

How to sign up for Apple TV+

Signing up for Apple TV+ couldn’t be easier. Simply head to the Apple website and complete the sign up process using a browser.

You can also download the free Apple TV app (Android / iOS) or on smart TVs, consoles or other smart devices and complete the sign up process there. Apple’s iPhones, iPads and TV devices all come with the app included.

Is there an Apple TV+ free trial?

Yes there is. Before committing to the £4.99 a month subscription, users can sign up for a seven-day free trial. A three-month free trial is also available for those who purchase an Apple device but the offer must be redeemed within 90 days of purchasing the product.

If you’ve recently bought a PS5, a six-month free trial is also available if you download the Apple TV+ app to your console and sign up. The offer ends on 31 July, but it’s only available to new subscribers.

For students, not only do you get access to the Apple Music student plan, you are also entitled to a free Apple TV+ subscription for up to four years.

How to watch Apple TV+ for free

There are also other ways to watch Apple TV+ at no extra cost. If a family member already has a subscription to the streaming service and you are included on their family plan you will be given access to the same viewing privileges as them. Up to six accounts can be shared on the same subscription.

Apple TV+ also have premieres that are available to watch for free before committing to the full service, giving you a taste of shows such as Slow Horses, Pachinko and Tehran before diving into the full box set.

What to watch on Apple TV+

The runaway success for Apple TV+ is the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good comedy about a hapless American football coach hired to manage a British football team.

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ (Apple TV+)

Another well received show currently available on the platform is Severance, a sci-fi thriller centred around the premise of surgically splitting people’s minds for a better “work life balance” that stars Adam Scott as an office worker for an ethically dubious corporation.

The Morning Show is another critically acclaimed show that boasts an A-list cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It is a workplace drama set inside a news production company amid the #MeToo movement.

If you have children, then Apple TV+ also has a number of kids shows, such as The Snoopy Show and the reboot of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock.

Films are also available exclusively on Apple TV+ such as the Oscar winning film CODA,about a young child of deaf parents who must balance helping her family keep their fishing business afloat with her new found passion for singing.

A recent addition to the service is post-apocalyptic drama Silo, which takes place in an underground bunker and appears to host the last few remaining remnants of humanity following a catastrophic event that left the Earth mostly uninhabitable.

Want to scratch that sci-fi itch further? Fans can also watch For All Mankind, an alternative history of the space race if the Soviets had reached the moon first.

Fans of David Attenborough documentaries can also indulge in Prehistoric Planet, a five-part series focused on dinosaurs, produced by The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau.

