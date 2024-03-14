Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was inevitable, really. Tech giant Apple and its Apple TV+ streaming service has emerged as the definitive home for the best original science fiction shows around, and its sci-fi catalogue has just got bigger with the launch of Constellation.

Home to everything from Severance, Foundation and Silo to Hello Tomorrow!, See and For All Mankind, Constellation is Apple’s next big spacey psychological thriller.

The show stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, What Happened to Monday) as Jo, an astronaut who has returned to Earth after things have gone wrong in space, only to realise there are things missing from her life. It also stars Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

A cerebral look at humanity, Apple says that “the action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost”.

Apple dropped the first three episodes on 21 February, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly thereafter. Here’s how you can watch Constellation for free in the UK.

How to watch ‘Constellation’ for free in the UK

Constellation is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the latest series. If you’re not already subscribed, the streaming service currently has a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the show for free once the series starts and finishes airing. Once your trial ends, you’ll pay £8.99 a month.

By signing up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you’ll gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso, Silo, Severance, Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room and more.

The first three episodes started airing on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21 February, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly every Wednesday until 27 March.

Watch now on Apple TV+

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

