Dragons’ Den: Where to buy Faace skincare, Scoff Paper, Bar of Crisps and more

Short but sweet. Emma Grede may have stolen the show in last week’s episode of Dragons’ Den, but the immediate fan-favourite guest dragon is no more, and the six once again fall back down to five in this week’s episode.

Tonight, the business heavyweights scrutinise four new entrepreneurs and their products. They include skincare brand Faace, which wants to take the complexities out of complexion; Scoff Paper, a brand making edible cards for dogs; Kerbo Charge, a company delivering a new way to charge your electric vehicle (EV) at home; and Bar of Crisps, which has made, well, a chocolate bar stuffed with crisps.

But for uncomplicated skincare, cards your pooches can bite into and a new electric vehicle charging solution, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about all the businesses seen in tonight’s show, and where exactly you can buy their products.

Faace skincare: From £10, Amazon.co.uk

(Faace)

Brighton-based Jasmine Wicks-Stephens is the first entrepreneur to enter the den this week. The founder of beauty brand Faace wants to uncomplicate skincare routines and simplify tackling everyday skin stresses, from periods to tired and sweaty skin.

Launched in 2020, Faace sells a range of different skincare products with names that say it how it is. Sold at Amazon, Lookfantastic, Selfridges and more, the hero products are the company’s face masks. There’s period faace (£10, Amazon.co.uk), sweaty faace (£10, Amazon.co.uk) and tired faace (£10, Amazon.co.uk). The company also sells a menopause faace cream (£27.90, Amazon.co.uk), a dull faace cleanser (£24.30, Amazon.co.uk), a stress faace moisturiser (£34, Amazon.co.uk) and a dirty faace gel (£23.40, Amazon.co.uk).

We actually reviewed Faace at The Independent back in 2021. Our writer called the face masks “uncomplicated yet detailed enough to give you a real understanding of which ingredients work to target a particular concern”. They added: “The formulas cleverly blend well-known hero ingredients with lesser-known natural solutions that actually work. I’ll definitely be reaching for these products again when the next hangover and hormonal breakout comes around.”

Scoff Paper dog edible cards: From £5, Scoffpaper.com

(Scoff Paper )

The next entrepreneur to walk into the den is Lancashire-based Gemma Connolly, a volunteer Guide Dogs puppy raiser who has an innovative idea – cards that your pooches can enjoy just as much as their human counterparts.

Founded in 2020, Scoff Paper makes greetings cards made out of potato starch, water and olive oil. They’re flavoured with natural food flavourings and are coloured with ethically sourced food colourants. There are cards for every occasion, from birthday cards to new arrival cards to get well soon cards and even cards for weddings, if your dog happens to be your best man or your bridesmaid.

The cards are chicken or bacon-flavoured, and they all cost £5 on the company’s website. If you opt for one of the personalised cards, you’ll pay £6. Scoff Paper also sells pens with edible ink (£2.50, Scoffpaper.com). John Lewis & Partners also sells an exclusive dog birthday card (£6, Johnlewis.com), and you can also buy a “happy birthday to chew” card (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk) through Amazon.

Kerbo Charge home EV charging: Kerbocharge.com

(Kerbo Charge )

The third set of entrepreneurs to walk into the den this episode are the founders of a home electric vehicle charging solution. Mike Goulden and Ben Whitaker want to help get the UK ready for the future of EVs, developing a charging gully that is fitted into a pavement, letting people charge their car on off-street parking.

Founded in 2021, the Kerbo Charge is a 3cm deep channel that the company says can be fitted into the pavement in under an hour. You can also use the Kerbo Charge app to share their charger with neighbours and passers-by, making extra cash when they don’t need to use the charger themselves.

Prices to install a Kerbo Charge gully start from £999, which includes obtaining all necessary local authority permissions, a survey of your property and footpath, gully cutting and installation, and a 10-year product warranty. Kerbo Charge says that you typically save £25 each time you charge at home off-peak, compared to a public charger.

Buy now from Kerbo Charge

Bar of Crisps: £4.99, Chocolate-moments.co.uk

(Bar of Crisps )

The last entrepreneur to enter the den this week is a face we’ve seen before. Chelmsford-based Maria Antoniou actually appeared on Channel 4’s Aldi’s Next Big Thing two years ago, pitching the very same sweet and savoury concoction – a milk chocolate bar stuffed with crisps.

Launched in 2022, the bar of crisps comes in three different flavours. There’s ready salted, cheese and onion and salt and vinegar. They’ve all got potato crisps stuffed inside their chocolate exteriors. One bar of crisps costs £4.99, but according to the website, Antoniou won’t have more stock of the indulgent treat until March or April, so you may have to wait a while once you order.

Buy now from Chocolate Moments

