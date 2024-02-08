Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you thought footballer-turned-businessman Gary Neville was going to be the only celebrity guest in this year’s series of Dragons’ Den, think again. There’s another heavyweight in the world of business entering the den this season, and it’s Emma Grede, the founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

Grede, who is also the CEO of denim brand Good American, which she co-founded with Khloe Kardashian, was just as frosty as any other fire-breathing dragon we’ve seen in the den over the years. However, she was practically leaping out of her seat to invest in an entrepreneur’s afro haircare business tonight (after offering up some sage advice, of course).

As well as Ori Lifestyle, Grede and the rest of the dragons interrogated Stocked, a frozen meals business; The Head Plan, a brand that wants to help people partake in the joys of journaling; and The Tailor Inhaler, a company creating trendy inhaler cases, hoping to remove the stigma surrounding asthma. Here’s everything you need to know about the businesses in this week’s episode and where to buy their products.

The Head Plan journals: £26.10, Amazon.co.uk

While some of the dragons were a bit confused about the trajectory of married couple Denise and Ciaran Byrne’s wellness brand, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman were frankly enamoured. Although Jones asked for the biggest percentage, he still managed to win the negotiations.

Launched in 2020, The Head Plan is a personal development and wellness brand that makes tie-bound guided journals, wellness products and has a guided self-development app that connects the brand’s followers in one single community. The core products sold by The Head Plan are its guided journals, which are available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon.

The main self-care guided journal (£26.10, Amazon.co.uk) features prompts, goals and planner pages, but The Head Plan also sells a gratitude journal (£19.80, Amazon.co.uk), a finance journal (£26.10, Amazon.co.uk), a kids’ journal (£18, Amazon.co.uk) and a 12-week empowerment journal by author and life coach Roxie Nafousi (£31.50, Amazon.co.uk). You can also buy prompts and inserts on the company’s website.

Stocked frozen ready meal blocks: Stockedfood.com

It was a pretty gruelling experience in the den for the founders of frozen ready meals business Stocked. While self-confessed “fair dragon” Steven Bartlett thought Sam Moss and Charlie Gilpin’s business had a mountain to climb, he decided to offer up his money to the pair.

Launched in 2021, Stocked makes a new kind of ready meal – chef-cooked meals frozen into rectangular block-shaped portions, transforming into nutritiously balanced meals in less than four minutes. This gives you more space in your freezer, and lets you portion out your own serving sizes.

Stocked serves up one-off deliveries and weekly or monthly subscriptions. A four-pack subscription – the equivalent of 32 blocks or 16 meals) starts from £44, while a six-pack subscription (the equivalent of 48 blocks or 24 meals) starts from £56. Stocked delivers everything from chicken korma, chana dal and classic Bolognese to beef chilli, pork rendang and harissa jackfruit.

Subscribe now at Stocked

The Inhaler Tailor cases: £12.74, Amazon.co.uk

For kids who have ever felt ashamed of pulling out their metred-dose inhaler, York-based Will Hogge thinks he’s found the solution – trendy cases. While the dragons loved the design of the founder’s cases, none of them were excited about the business potential.

On a mission to make inhalers cool, all of The Inhaler Tailor’s cases come in a sturdy tin and are made from a vegan leather sourced from Italy that – at the time of airing – were made by Hogge himself. While he didn’t get any backing from the dragons, Touker Suleyman asked him to contact him if he needed help with the sourcing of materials in the future.

The Tailor Inhaler sells 36 different inhaler case designs on Amazon and the company’s website. It sells a neat ‘Van Cough’ case (£12.74, Amazon.co.uk), an ‘ain’t easy being wheezy’ case (£12.74, Amazon.co.uk), a unicorn case (£12.74, Amazon.co.uk), a football case (£12.74, Amazon.co.uk) and many, many more.

Titi Bello, founder of Ori Lifestyle, a beauty brand making afro-textured hair products, walked into the den with one person in mind: newbie guest dragon Emma Grede. The pair were so excited to work together, they forgot Deborah Meaden hadn’t yet said “I’m out”, leaving her a little bit, well, salty.

Launched in 2019, Ori Lifestyle offers hair coaching services via the Ori Academy, with courses focusing on healthy hair and length, along with one-on-one consultations. It also sells a range of products aimed at keeping afro hair healthy.

Sold via the company’s website, and online at Harrods, Ori Lifestyle has developed everything from a khalilia oil hair treatment, a clarifying shampoo and a meta clay hair and face mask to a rose of Jericho hair mist, bamboo hair towels and a leave-in conditioner. Ori Lifestyle also sells a range of different bundles.

Missed out on last week's episode? Catch up on all the businesses in our week-four round-up