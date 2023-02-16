Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For a moment, we thought it was going to be the first time this series that more than two entrepreneurs gained the backing of a dragon in a single episode. Alas, it wasn’t to be, as only two founders walked out of Dragons’ Den having secured some cash.

Tonight’s episode saw the return of entrepreneur Cally Russell, who’s been in the den once before. But while the founder of new sustainable fashion brand This is Unfolded – a more evolved version of a business concept we saw just last week – did indeed secure offers, he turned them all down (again).

As well as Unfolded, we also saw a relentless entrepreneur pitch an on-the-go potty-training product; a data-driven founder with cool trousers pitch an app that helps market independent artists and musicians to the masses; and a mushroom-based snacks brand that had Steven Bartlett nabbing bags for himself.

Tonight’s show isn’t the first time we’ve seen a focus on app and snack brands during this series – we saw an app to help people shop and get deliveries in their local community in episode five and traditional Indian chutneys in episode three. But if its mushrooms or collaboratively designed clothes you want, here’s where you can get (or download) all the products seen in tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den.

One of the most impressive entrepreneurs in the den so far this series was Zoë Chapman, who designed, built and applied for patents for her Kiddiwhizz whizzer toilet, aimed at helping busy parents potty-train children on the go. Her resilience impressed Bartlett and Sara Davies so much, they both decided to invest in the company.

Launched in 2021, the whizzer is the world’s first handheld toilet. It fits into any bag, can be assembled in seconds and features a detachable privacy-shield spout for boys and girls. It also has a leak-proof design that Kiddiwhizz says holds 250ml (the average capacity of an eight-year-old’s bladder). The company also has a bigger capacity whizzer available to pre-order on its website (was £24.99, now £19.99, Kiddiwhizz.com), holding double the capacity.

The whizzer can be purchased via Kiddiwhizz’s website and at Amazon (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk). It comes in a variety of colourways too.

This is Unfolded: Thisisunfolded.com

Cally Russell’s been in the den once before and, while he turned down an investment offer the first time in 2015, it seems he wanted to try again with a new venture: a zero-waste, tech-based fashion company. Russell received an almighty grilling from Touker Suleyman, but the dragon, along with Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, still liked the idea of the business and put in offers. However, as he did in 2015, he rejected them all, choosing to walk out of the den without any investor on board.

Launched in 2021, This is Unfolded is a community-based sustainable fashion brand that makes clothes to order. All of the collections are made using input from Unfolded community members, who help to design roughly 20 products every couple of months, instead of hundreds. The clothes only start to be produced after Unfolded has taken orders to match supply, reducing waste in the supply chain.

If you need to return your garment because it doesn’t fit, This is Unfolded has a swapping platform, where you can swap clothes with other members of the Unfolded community, reducing even more waste. That’s a big deal, considering 30 to 40 per cent of clothes bought are returned and that 50 per cent of returned clothes are never re-sold.

Unfolded also says its products are 20 per cent cheaper than traditional brands. Having had a browse of the women’s collection, no garment costs more than £48 – the price of a midi, pleated dress.

Buy now from This is Unfolded

Alex Brees’s data-driven marketing start-up Un:hurd provides the promotion heft that a major-label artist would expect, but instead gives it to independent artists and musicians. While Steven Bartlett and Brees butted heads over the right strategy to adopt when it comes to independent artists marketing themselves, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman saw the value in Brees’s business, ultimately deciding to invest.

Launched in 2019, Un:hurd is an app that provides data-driven marketing strategies and acts as a promotion hub for independent artists, helping them land on the most popular Spotify playlists and get picked up by the press, while walking artists through exactly how to launch campaigns so more people hear their music.

Promising to help boost an independent artist’s profile and increase streams, Un:hurd has worked with more than 25,000 artists across the globe, including SAINt JHN, Mugun, Sofar Sounds and more.

Download Un:hurd on the App Store

Other Foods mushroom snacks: From £2.50, Otherfoodsuk.com

While the dragons loved the taste of these crunchy mushroom-based snacks, it came down to founder Fan Yang’s numbers not adding up, leading her to walk out of the den empty-handed. But if Steven Bartlett’s enthusiasm for the product got you interested, you can buy the snacks for yourself.

Launched in 2019, Other Foods makes mushroom-based snacks that are vegan, gluten free, and vacuum slow-cooked with sustainably sourced speciality mushrooms. Claiming to be high in fibre, selenium, manganese and zinc, the snacks are said to provide a source of vitamins D, B5 and B6. Other Foods manufactures four different types of snacks – there are three different mushroom-based crunchy snacks, including crunchy shiitake mushrooms, crunchy oyster mushrooms and crunchy trumpet mushrooms, as well as one okra-based snack.

The company sells its snacks in a number of places, including Amazon, Holland & Barrett and Ocado. The 40g bags are the cheapest at Ocado (£2.50, Ocado.co.uk), but you can also buy a pack of six 40g bags from Amazon, where the bestselling crunchy shiitake mushroom pack is currently on sale (was £13.20, now £12.09, Amazon.co.uk).

