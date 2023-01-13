Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On 10 January, the Golden Globes returned for its 2023 edition, with numerous big-name blockbuster movies among the nominees. For his role portraying Elvis in the eponymous biographical film, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a motion picture in the drama category, and his acceptance speech – in which he thanked the Presley family – has now gone viral.

The highly anticipated music biopic premiered at the Cannes film festival in May 2022 and was released on 24 June in theatres. It portrays the life of the king of rock and roll, as well as the role of his controversial former manager Colonel Parker (played by Tom Hanks). The film quickly grossed $284 million, which did not come as a shock, considering the musician-turned-actor sold over 1 billion records around the world.

In the film, Presley’s former manager Colonel Parker reminisces on his deathbed about how he first met Elvis at a carnival and convinced him to become part of his tour, essentially taking control of Presley’s career. It then continues to follow Presley’s personal life as well as his dynamic with Parker over the years, up until the point where he fired his former manager.

The most interesting layers unravelled in the film include how Presley’s fascination with African-American music influenced his songs, and how this music was received by the mainstream US in a time of segregation, with many Americans feeling his music would “corrupt white children”. It lets you grasp just how important Presley’s work was for music today.

It’s a film worth watching, and with the windy, wet winter weather, it’s the perfect time to curl up on your sofa and do so. Here’s where to find it.

How to watch ‘Elvis’ in the UK on Amazon Prime Video

If you want to see Butler’s award-winning performance in Elvis for yourself, you can now find the film on Amazon Prime Video. You can rent the film for £4.99, which gives you access to it for 30 days, or you can purchase it instead. When renting, you do have to finish watching the film within 48 hours once you’ve started.

Purchasing the film means you can watch it on Prime Video whenever you want, for £8.99. You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to be able to watch the film, simply choose whether you want to rent or purchase and continue to check out.

While it says the film is available in HD, if your device isn’t compliant with its copy protection or if your internet connection isn’t quick enough to support HD, Amazon will automatically supply you with the SD version instead.

Alternatively, if you’re not big on streaming services, and you own a DVD player, the film is also available for purchasing on DVD (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk), Blue-ray (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk) and 4K UHD (£12.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Watch Elvis on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch ‘Elvis’ in the US on HBO Max

In the US, you can find Elvis on HBO Max. This streaming service does require a membership, however. There are two tiers of HBO Max: the ad-supported tier costs $9.99 per month and the add-free version $14.99 per month. There’s also an option to pay annually, with the ad-supported subscription equalling a $99.99 payment per year and £149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

Watch Elvis on HBO Max

