Hijack was the unexpected breakout hit for Apple TV+ when it premiered last summer. The plane thriller, led by Idris Elba, kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns, concluding in an action-packed finale almost a year ago.

Now, Elba’s smooth-talking corporate negotiator Sam Nelson will soon return for season two. The first season revolved around a hijacked plane flying from Dubai to London, and was told in real-time over the course of seven episodes, breaking new ground for the tech giant’s streaming service.

Elba’s character used his smarts gained from assessing high-stake mergers and acquisitions to take control of the situation unravelling on flight KA29, attempting to talk the hijackers into bringing the plane down to safety.

It became only the second Apple TV+ show to make Nielsen's top 10 streaming charts, after Ted Lasso. “Hijack feels like it has the potential to be a watershed moment for the Cupertino-based company – no mean feat, given that Apple TV has already won a Best Picture Oscar for Coda,” our chief TV critic Nick Hilton said in his review last year. “Hijack could well end up being Apple’s Squid Game.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hijack season 2 had begun filming in the UK. While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, Elba will be reprieving his role as Sam Nelson and will be joined by BAFTA award-winning Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Lisa Vicari and Christiane Paul as series regulars.

Here’s everything we know so far about Hijack season 2, including our release date speculation, plot rumours and more.

‘Hijack’ season 2 release date: When could the next series come out?

On 31 January 2024, Apple announced that it had renewed Hijack for a second season, with Elba set to come back as Sam Nelson. “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!,” said Elba, who is also Hijack’s executive producer.

Given that filming on the series has only just started, we predict that the second season of Hijack will probably premiere next summer in 2025. It usually takes Apple TV+ about 18 months to two years from when it announces a new season of a show to it returning to our screens. A summer 2025 release date would make sense, knowing season one came out in the summer of 2023.

‘Hijack’ season 2 plot: What will the next series be about?

While Apple TV+ is keeping the plot of Hijack season 2 under wraps for now, based on interviews with Elba and co-creator Jim Field conducted before the renewal announcement, it’s not going to be another plane hijacking.

In June 2023, Elba told Variety he wasn’t sure what the acceptable return would be for the character in a second season. “If I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in,” he said, making it quite clear that Sam wouldn’t be put on another plane in season two.

Before the season two renewal, Elba also made it clear toTVLine that it had to be distinctively different to season one. “It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows?” he said.

On 3 August 2023, shortly after Hijack finished airing, Jim Field Smith told TV Insider revealed more about season two. “I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations,” Field Smith said.

‘Hijack’ season 2 cast: Who will star in the next series?

On 12 June 2024, it was revealed that, alongside Idris Elba, Hijack season 2 will star BAFTA award-winning Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Lisa Vicari and Christiane Paul as series regulars.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the return of Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Jude Cudjoe either. Adams played Sam’s ex-wife Marsha, Beesley played DI Daniel O’Farrel and Cudjoe starred as Sam’s son Kai.

