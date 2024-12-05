If you loved Rivals, you need to watch these 5 addictive TV shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dame Jilly Cooper is a powerhouse of the literary scene. With 44 books under her belt, the author is much loved for her racy novels and memorable characters. Writing about social politics, sex, drama and intrigue in the English countryside, Cooper became a titan of the “bonkbusters” genre, a term coined in the Seventies and Eighties.

Now, Cooper has garnered a whole new generation of fans, thanks to Disney+’s TV adaptation of Rivals, which is part of the author’s Rutshire Chronicles series. Debuting with a 93 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the eight-part drama starred David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson – and season two has already been confirmed.

Set in the idyllic world of showjumping, country mansions and huge wealth, the first book in the series, Riders (£7.99, Amazon.co.uk), was published in 1985 and followed well-to-do people behaving badly. In the novel, Rupert Campbell-Black is a rich and arrogant showjumper whose rivalry with fellow showjumper Jake Lovell has lasted generations.

The raunchy front cover shook up the mainstream publishing world but the second book in the series, Rivals (£9.69, Amazon.co.uk), proved even more popular. Revisiting Rupert when his showjumping days are over (he’s now the Tory minister for sport), it’s a satirical look at the affluent rural elite in the Eighties and their world of wealth.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the second season of Rivals, plus the equally binge-worthy and racy shows to watch in the meantime, from Mad Men to Industry.

‘Rivals’ season 2

After weeks of speculation (and that cliff hanger ending in the final episode), Disney+ announced on Wednesday 4 December that Rivals season two is officially happening. Author Jilly Cooper is once again executive producing, and said: “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s finest – and it has been a fairy tale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two.”

While there’s no intel on the season’s release date quite yet, we can expect the second series to be based on the last half of Cooper’s novel, as season one was adapated from the first half. If you want spoilers, we’d suggest reading the book.

How to watch ‘Rivals’ in the UK

Rivals trailer

You can watch Rivals in the UK on Disney+. The show is an exclusive release to the streaming platform. The series premiered with all eight episodes dropped in one go on 18 October 2024, meaning you can binge the entire show in one sitting (if you haven’t already done so).

A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. Instead of a monthly subscription, there is also the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier (which lets you download content for offline viewing) and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch at 4K resolution.

More great TV shows to watch

If you can’t wait for the new series of Rivals to arrive, and need something to fill the void, keep scrolling for our pick of the addictive TV shows to watch in the meantime.

‘Mad Men’ (2008-2015)

Set in 1960s New York, Mad Men was released to critical acclaim in 2007. Over the course of seven seasons, it followed the professional and personal lives of those working at a prestigious company in the golden age of advertising. The show’s main character, Don Draper, is just as much of an antihero as Rupert Campbell-Black. Mysterious, handsome and womanising, Draper struggles to balance his work and family life while grappling with his (many) vices. The drama takes place during monumental events such as the assasinations of JFK and Martin Luther King, as well as the Vietnam War.

‘Industry’ (2020-2024)

This runaway success for the BBC debuted in 2020. Following a group of graduates as they enter the cut-throat industry of banking in London, there’s personal betrayals, professional rivalry, sex and sleaze among people who should know a lot better, just like in Rivals. Set in the high-finance world, the employees’ glamourous lifestyle is at stark contrast with darker moments in the show. With the third season recieving five-star reviews, the unflinching drama keeps on getting better and better.

‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

If you’re still yet to watch Succession, the addictive drama is perfect for filling the Rivals-shaped void. The series centres on the Roy family – the owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate. Patriarch Logan Roy is deciding who will inherit his position, while his children backstab and lie to one another as they attempt to claim power. A lens into the world of the uber rich, it’s bitingly funny and hugely bingeable.

‘The White Lotus’ (2021-2025)

Following the lives of guests and employees at luxury hotel resorts, The White Lotus is a dark comedy that examines the tensions between class, race and sex. The first season was set in Hawaii, the second in Sicily and the upcoming third series will be in Thailand. A sharp satire of the super rich, it’s on par with Rivals with its juicy, character driven storyline (think affairs, murder and scandal).

‘Palm Royale’ (2024)

Set in 1960s California, this comedy drama follows social climber Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to erase her humble past and enter Palm Beach’s high society by joining the most exclusive private members’ club in the area. It’s a story of an outsider not quite fitting in (parallel to Danny Dyer’s Freddie in Rivals). From the costumes to the backdrop, it’s beautiful to watch, too.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

The Silo season two trailer has just dropped – here’s what to know