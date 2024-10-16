Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Apple TV+ just released the trailer for Silo season two, which premiers on the streaming platform on Friday 15 November and picks up where the first season’s cliffhanger ending left off.

Based on the trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, Silo is a science-fiction crime thriller set in a post-apocalyptic future in which the remnants of humanity are confined to the titular silo – an enormous underground bunker protecting its inhabitants from the contaminated world outside.

When sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) and engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) begin to investigate a string of mysterious bunker deaths, they uncover a conspiracy that threatens to turn the subterranean society on its head. Season one ends with Juliette setting foot outside the silo, and season two looks set to reveal even more of the dark reality and origin of the dwelling.

Season one of Silo became an instant hit when it debuted on Apple TV+ in May last year, receiving praise for its tense atmosphere, compelling characters and thought-provoking themes. If you’re a fan of dystopian thrillers and sci-fi hits such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror and Severance, you’ll want to add Silo to your watch list.

Weirdly enough, Silo is one of two major shows out right now based on a bunch of survivors living in an underground bunker – the second being Amazon Prime’s slightly more jolly Fallout. If you haven’t had your fill of subterranean misery, here’s more on where to watch Fallout.

In preparation for Silo season two’s arrival next month, here’s how to watch the first season online for free right now.

Watch the ‘Silo’ series two trailer

The trailer for Silo season two teases fans with a glimpse of the true world outside the bunker, but plays its spoiler cards close to its chest.

Instead, the focus is on the turmoil inside the silo that results from Juliette’s shocking escape, as residents and workers align themselves with warring factions to either protect or rebel against the bunker’s heavy-handed orthodoxy.

We also get a quick peek at a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, who joins a returning crew that includes Tim Robbins, rapper Common and Harriet Walter.

Can’t wait for the new series? The books (£24.89, Amazon.co.uk) on which Silo is based are well worth reading if you want to get ahead of the plot.

Where to watch ‘Silo’ season one

The critically acclaimed sci-fi series is an Apple TV+ exclusive, which means you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to watch Silo online.

The streaming platform is home to a growing library of some of the best telly around, including Severance, Pachinko, Slow Horses and Masters of the Air.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 a month after a free seven-day trial, or £89.99 when you pay for a full year. The Apple TV+ app is available across most devices and smart TVs, as well as games consoles and streaming boxes, such as the new Google TV Streamer.

How many episodes of ‘Silo’ are there?

There are 10 episodes in season one of Silo, and season two includes 10 more. The first episode of season two debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday 15 November, with new episodes arriving weekly, on Fridays. Based on that schedule, season two of Silo will run from mid-November to mid-January 2025.

Is there an Apple TV+ free trial?

Yes, there is. New subscribers to Apple TV+ can sign up for a seven-day free trial to check out the service.

If you’ve bought a new Apple device recently, you may be eligible for an extended free trial of up to three months. Apple TV+ is also included as part of the Apple One bundle, which gives you access to other Apple services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+, at a discounted price.

