PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks are available now as Amazon sells out quickly
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Game, Smyths Toys and more
Update: The PS5 is sold out at Amazon but is available at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When did Smyths Toys last have a restock?
Smyths Toys is one of several retailers yet to offer any PS5 stock in 2022. We last saw a couple of restocks on 2 and 16 December, with the latter being in-store online, and around Christmas we saw a decent amount of consoles appear sporadically in several Smyths shops. But now things are rather quiet, and the retailer’s website is vague, merely saying more PS5 stock is expected “TBC 2022”. It usually states the current month, so we’re not holding out much hope for a restock before February.
PS5 stock arrives at Game
The PS5 is now available to order at Game! The retailer has just dropped a wide range of PS5 console bundles on its site, ready to pre-order now ahead of being released on 26 January.
As well as bundles, the console is also available on its own for the regular retail price.
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is giving its customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5. Instead of throwing open the virtual doors and dealing with a stampede like other retailers, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer, for example, or subscribe to BT Sport, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code. These are emailed out sporadically, with the most recent arriving this week, and can be used to access a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock. You still have to pay the regular price, of course, but this system is a neat way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
Amazon stock sells out in minutes
That was a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it PS5 restock from Amazon. The consoles appeared very briefly and we were able to add one to our cart, but moments later the stock had dried up, yet again.
Hopefully we’ll see a more substantial restock from Amazon soon. In the meantime, the PS5 is still available through the BT shop for the company’s broadband customers.
The PS5 is now available at Amazon
Just as we predicted, PS5 stock has just landed at Amazon. Both the PS5 disc and digital edition consoles are available to buy, but you’ll need to have a Prime membership and be logged into your account before you can make the purchase.
When did Amazon last have PS5 stock?
There’s every chance we’ll see a PS5 restock at Amazon today. The retail giant last had consoles available on 15, 21 and 23 December, making today’s potential drop the first of the year.
Unlike the Xbox series X, which Amazon makes available for everyone as soon as stock arrives, the PS5 is usually only offered to Prime members. So make sure you are logged in, and if you don’t have an account you can grab a free 30-day trial, then cancel it after buying the PS5 if you don’t want to commit to the monthly or annual payments.
How much is the PS5 in the UK?
As we’re sure you are all aware by now, Sony makes two versions of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 digital edition is priced at £349.99, while the regular PS5, which includes a disc drive, costs £449.99. The latter is the same as the Xbox series X, while the less powerful Xbox series S (which also lacks a disc drive) undercuts the digital PS5, at £249.
But many retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTo and Ace Studio, like to sell their PS5 stock in bundles. This often means spending more but getting extras like a second controller, a selection of games and other accessories. Bundles tend to be easier to get hold of, but you’ll end up spending more money than when buying the console on its own.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting! Yesterday saw stock land at Game, Very, Littlewoods and BT, but as dawn breaks today only the latter, exclusively for BT broadband customers, remains.
We’re hoping to see a restock at Amazon later today, so keep this live blog open and we’ll bring you all of the latest PS5 restock news as soon as we have it.
That’s all folks!
All righty, we’re signing off for the evening, but we hope we’ve helped you get a PS5 today. It’s been a busy one. We finally had those long-awaited drops from Game and Very, with a drop from sister retailer Littlewoods to boot. And of course, BT is still in stock.
If you still haven’t picked up a PS5, then there are still a few bundles left at Game. If you’re desperately seeking a standalone console, however, then we could be seeing a drop at Amazon tomorrow. Join us back here in the morning for more stock tracking action. G’night.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.