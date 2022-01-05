The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Today’s console restock updates plus PSVR 2 headset news
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Smyths and more
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. The month has so far been very quiet, with no console restocks to speak of. But with the Christmas break only just behind us, we’re giving retailers the benefits of the doubt and hoping for bigger and better things as January progresses.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
How to buy a PS5 on the high street
The PS5 is sold out everywhere online at the moment, and there isn’t much stock in physical stores either. But there are a couple of things you can do to improve your odds of spotting a PS5 in the wild. First is Game, whose shops all have their own Twitter accounts, and these are often used to share news about console stock. This Twitter list shows all tweets from all Game stores across the UK, so keep an eye on that link for news on PS5s hitting the shelves.
Your other option is to visit the Smyths Toys website, where there’s a tool for checking console stock at all stores. Sadly there are no consoles listed there for now, but this tool does get updated, even when a single console is available in one shop, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.
When to expect new PS5 stock at Smyths Toys
The Smyths Toys website is usually quite good at predicting when new PS5 stock is due to arrive. But things have been somewhat vague since the new year. Instead of saying stock will arrive later in the current month, as it has always done, the site now just says: “Out of stock. Expected in stock: TBC 2022”.
Told you it was vague. We’re hoping this is just a new year hangover and the website hasn’t yet been updated to account for stock coming later in January. At least we hope that’s the situation.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
You sure can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
Have there been any PS5 restocks in 2022?
Not yet, no. It’s been a slow start to the year, as far as PS5 restocks are concerned. We’re not too surprised by this, given just how many restocks took place towards the end of December. It was a bumper month, and arguably the best yet in the PS5’s 14-month existence, with stock landing at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon.
But try not to lose hope, because we’re sure more consoles will be along soon. If December taught us anything it’s that the global production bottlenecks slowing PS5 stock seem to be loosening, and consoles should begin to arrive with retailers with more regularity through 2022.
Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name for new virtual reality headset
We start today with news from Las Vegas, where the CES tech show is taking place and Sony has announced the name of its next-generation virtual reality headset for the PS5. Called the PlayStation VR2, the headset has 4K graphics with HDR, a 110-degree field-of-view and an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. Frame rates of up to 120Hz promise smooth visuals, too.
Integrated cameras track your movement and your relative position to your environment, and there’s also eye tracking, headset feedback (yes, haptic feedback in the headset itself), 3D audio, and a new PS VR2 sense controller promising deeper immersion.
Sony also announced an exclusive game for the VR headset, called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sadly there’s no news yet on when the game or the new headset will be available, or what the price will be.
Sony announces PlayStation VR2 and its first game
Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.
Good morning!
Good morning and welcome back to the PS5 restocking live blog. As we stumble through the first week of the year, still not entirely sure what day it is, all is quiet on the PS5 front. We’ve not seen any restocks at UK retailers so far this month, but there’s still plenty of time for that to change. As ever, stay tuned to this blog for the very latest news on how to buy a PS5 console, for the regular retail price, in the UK.
