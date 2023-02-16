Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

PlayStation’s next-generation virtual reality headset launches on 22 February. Our PS VR2 has just arrived, and while we can’t go into too much detail ahead of our full review, we can share a few of our early thoughts.

To catch you up: the PS VR2 is available to pre-order (£529.99, Playstation.com) now. There’s also a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle (£569.99, Playstation.com), which comes with a full-length VR game that’s set in the Horizon universe.

Unlike the Meta Quest 2 (£399, Argos.co.uk), which is a standalone device, the PS VR2 needs to be plugged into a PlayStation 5 console to work. That means it’s a more expensive setup overall, but also that the PS VR2 can draw on the processing power of the PlayStation 5 to provide far better graphics and an improved VR experience compared with the cheaper, more accessible Meta Quest 2.

The original PS VR launched in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, and was a notorious pain to set up. Getting started meant plugging in a rats’ nest of winding HDMI cables and junction boxes, plus buying a pair of PS3-era PlayStation Move controllers and an external PlayStation camera.

Out of the box, the PS VR2 comes with everything you need to start playing in seconds, and connects to the PS5 console with a single, simple USB-C cable. You don’t need any extra accessories.

Unboxing the PS VR2 doesn’t take very long. Inside, you’ll find a pair of sense controllers, the headset itself, a box containing a pair of stereo earbuds, a charging cable for the controllers and some documentation. Setup happens on your TV, once you’ve plugged in the headset – there are no fussy printed instructions to fumble around with. It’s a seamless and well-thought-out process.

The original PS VR needed an external camera pointed at you to be able to track your movements in 3D space. Instead, the PS VR2 uses four outward-facing cameras built in to the headset itself, to determine the precise position of your head as you move around your room or bob around in your seat.

Those four cameras are embedded into the newly designed, all-white faceplate, which is sleeker, more rounded, and follows the design language of the PlayStation 5 family of accessories.

Wearing the PS VR2 is achieved by pushing a button on the back of the device to release the headband, then turning a big tactile knob to tighten it, once you’ve slipped it over your head. The weight of the device is distributed evenly around your forehead and the back of the skull – it fits like a baseball cap – and because the main part of the headset effectively hangs from this wraparound headband, it doesn’t sit heavily on your face or nose.

When worn, the PS VR2 blocks external light from entering the headset, using a rim of very thin and lightweight rubber, which extends outwards toward your face, like you’d find on a snorkelling mask. This rubber seal is flexible and deforms like an accordion around the contours of your face. Other headsets we’ve tested use foam cushioning to block out light, which can put noticeable pressure on your face and cause the lenses to steam up over time.

The wired stereo earbuds attach neatly to the headband, using two small holes located just above the ears. This positioning means they don’t stretch or move as you turn your head, so you can forget about them once they’re in. You can also use your own earbuds, using the 3.5mm audio port.

The included sense controllers are lightweight and comfortable, and use the modern ring-shape design to track your hand movements in virtual space. The control layout is the same as the dualsense controller, only smaller and split across both hands. Each hand gets two face buttons, two shoulder buttons, a thumbstick, a PS button and a create or options button. The controllers are charged using a standard USB-C cable.

We’ll have our complete PS VR2 review soon, when we’ll be able to go into more detail about the VR headset’s performance as well as the games you’ll be able to play at launch.

