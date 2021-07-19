We’re expecting fresh stock at retailers this week (iStock/The Independent)

It’s been seven months since the Xbox series X launched, but issues with supply, an overabundance of demand, and a global shortage of semiconductors has had consequences on Xbox series X stock.

While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to secure at pretty much every retailer in the UK, people on the hunt for the series X haven’t been so lucky. With so many people trying to get their hands on an Xbox series X, it’s not unusual to see stock vanish from virtual shelves in just a few minutes.

Although the availability of Xbox series X stock improved in June, this month has been a barren wasteland, with hardly a console in sight. Last week we were lucky enough to drops at AO and Amazon, so we’re predicting more stock drops are on the horizon.

If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1626681886 When will AO have the Xbox series X back in stock? Let’s take a closer look at some of the most likely candidates for an Xbox series X restock this week. (The Independent) First up, it’s AO.com. The Xbox series X was last in stock there on 13 July, and was sold as part of a bundle costing £614. The bundle included a charging dock, extra controller and wireless gaming headset. Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit. This drop happened at midday on a Tuesday, so all eyes will be trained on AO.com tomorrow. Steve Hogarty 19 July 2021 09:04 1626680300 Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox series X restock news Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week's Xbox series X liveblog, where we'll be tracking new Xbox series X restocks across every reputable UK online retailer. Last week saw John Lewis and Amazon receive new Xbox stock, the latest in a trend of faster and faster restocks across the country, which suggests we should see even more availability this week. When stock does appear it sells out quickly, so be sure to follow along with us as we bring you the latest Xbox series X restock news as it happens. Steve Hogarty 19 July 2021 08:38

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.