Aldi’s inflatable boat is perfect for family holidays this summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sun is shining, and the summer holidays are closing in, so, of course, we’re looking for fun, family-friendly purchases to perk up the extended holiday. From paddling pools to Lego sets, there’s no short supply of playful picks to choose from, and Aldi has another great option to add to the list.

Home to bargain buys, including barbecues, pizza ovens and pop-up pools, to name a few, the supermarket famous for its Specialbuys is an expert when it comes to home entertaining.

But while we’ve already raved about the own-brand pet beds, sunscreen and garden furniture, this latest launch has us hook, line and sinker – and, it’s safe to say we didn’t see it coming.

Introducing an inflatable dinghy to its summer collection of sun-ready steals, Aldi has allowed us all to become boat owners. Priced just under £55, it might not be fancy enough for a feature on Below Deck, but it is sure to provide a whole host of water-based fun.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know, from how easy it is to set up to where you can actually use it.

Read more: Aldi’s stand-up paddleboard is back

Aldi Crane inflatable sports boat: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

‘Sports boat’ may be a little generous when describing this blow-up dinghy, but we love Aldi’s enthusiasm.

Measuring 278cm x 133cm, it can comfortably hold two adults or three children, with a max weight of 260kg. Included are two paddles, so you can move through the water, a match bag, wet bag, control strip, user manual and two repair patches, should you catch any rocks or stones – let’s hope you won’t have to use them.

The inflatable has two main chambers with screw valves, one floor chamber and one rear air chamber with non-return valves, to ensure no air escapes mid-float. All you need to get it inflated is a pump, and you should be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Two plastic carry handles make transporting it out of the water light work, while four paddle holders are there to ensure you don’t lose an oar.

It is salt-water resistant, but to echo the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), inflatables are one of the most common reasons why lifeboats are called out to action, so please do remember to take care if venturing into the sea. Although it’s far from your regular lilo, be sure to follow the RNLI guidelines of choosing a lifeguarded beach, staying in between the designated flags and not going out into big waves. Or, of course, just stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to, if suitable.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on paddleboards and other sports offers, try the below links:

Gearing up for a summer staycation? Here’s our edit of the best wetsuits for every type of watersport